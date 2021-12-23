Fortnite has yet another awesome collab in the works, taking Battle Royale fans back to the Star Wars galaxy for a little encounter with Boba Fett. Curious about spending those hard-earned V-Bucks on the upcoming skin? Wondering about the precise time the cosmetics are expected to go live? We’ll cover all that and more in this no-nonsense explainer.

What is the release date and time for Boba Fett in Fortnite?

Assuming Boba Fett follows the exact same release pattern of most other high-profile Fortnite skins, players can expect to buy him December 24 at 7 p.m. Eastern. Fortnite’s developers at Epic Games tweeted this precise launch timing when the crossover was first revealed as part of the 2021 Disney+ Day festivities in November.

Epic Games first revealed Fortnite’s Boba Fett skin on Disney+ Day. Epic Games

How much will Boba Fett cost in Fortnite?

As is typically the case prior to major skin debuts, Epic has not officially announced a pricing model for the Boba Fett skin. That being said, a quick glance at the developer’s recent pricing trends might offer some helpful insight. For the Spider-Man: No Way Home cosmetics that went live at the start of Winterfest a few weeks back, this is what the prices looked like.

Boba Fett will likely cost about the same as other recent Disney-owned skin bundles. Disney/Lucasfilm

1,500 V-Bucks for a standalone Outfit

2,300 V-Bucks for an Outfit + cosmetics bundle

800 V-Bucks each for smaller standalone cosmetics

Considering Boba Fett is being sold in collaboration with the same parent company as Spider-Man, it seems reasonable to think the cost model might be the same.

Have there been any Fortnite Boba Fett leaks?

Surprisingly, no. The only image of the skin design in action arrives courtesy of data-miner HYPEX. A blurry look at the Outfit can be seen below. The description for the skin reads as follows:

“Just a simple man making his way through the galaxy like his father before him.”

This is the best look we have at Boba Fett in Fortnite.

There will likely be other cosmetics on sale in addition to the Outfit, but those have yet to be revealed. An advance link to the official blog post has surfaced, and it will be activated once the announcement is ready. Given Epic’s traditional habits, we’d expect the blog to go live sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Eastern on December 24. That’s all we know about Boba Fett in Fortnite for now, but fans are encouraged to keep an eye on Fortnite’s official Twitter account to receive more news updates as soon as they arrive.