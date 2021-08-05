Fortnite is about to host its Rift Tour event , which promises to be the single biggest concert Epic’s massively popular Battle Royale has ever seen. This time the star of the show is global pop phenomenon Ariana Grande.

We want to make sure you’re fully prepared for her legendary set as soon as she takes the virtual stage. Below, we outline all you need to know about the concert including its start dates and times, and instructions to watch everything as it happens.

What are the start times and dates for the Ariana Grande concert in Fortnite?

Epic will host the show at multiple dates and times between August 6 and August 9. Here’s the full schedule of concert times worth being aware of.

Here are the start dates and times for the Ariana Grande Rift Tour concert. Epic Games

The Americas: August 6 at 6 p.m. Eastern

Global: August 7 at 2 p.m. Eastern

Asia-Oceania: August 8 a 12 a.m. Eastern

Europe-Middle East: August 8 at 10 a.m. Eastern

The Americas: August 8 at 6 p.m. Eastern

As you can see, most of the start times are separated by region, with three possible opportunities for Fortnite fans in America to catch a broadcast of the show. It is possible to watch the concert during any of the other regional start times, however, by switching your server region to the one listed next to the time you wish to watch. To change your server region, open the settings menu from the Battle Royale lobby. Its icon looks like a gear. From there, scroll over to the “Game” tab, and change your matchmaking region to the one you wish to use.

It should be noted that opting to change your server region may result in a more laggy Rift Tour experience, so we wouldn’t necessarily recommend doing so unless you absolutely have to.

How to watch the Ariana Grande Rift Tour concert in Fortnite

To watch the Rift Tour concert at your chosen time, load up Fornite with its latest update installed about 60 minutes before the concert is expected to start. About 30 minutes before the show, a special Rift Tour playlist will become available for fans to join. Join that queue to secure your spot for the concert.

Ariana Grande Fortnite skins and cosmetics

As expected, the Item Shop has a host of premium rewards that concertgoers can buy with V-Bucks. Epic Games

As expected, Epic is promoting the Rift Tour through an exclusive roster of Outfits, Back Blings, Loading Screens, Banners, and more. Here’s what you need to know about the premium selection.

2,800 V-Buck Bundle Includes

Ariana Grande Outfit w/ Rift Goddess Ariana Variant

Piggy Smallz Back Bling

LIl’ Floaticorn Emote

Sweetener Sailshards Glider

7 Rings Smasher Pickaxe w/ Gem Striker Variant

Standalone

Ariana Grande Outfit w/ Rift Goddess Ariana Variant: 2,000 V-Bucks

Sweetener Sailshards Glider: 1,200 V-Bucks

7 Rings Smasher Pickaxe w/ Gem Striker Variant: 800 V-Bucks

Are there any free Ariana Grande skins?

Yes! All you have to do is complete the game’s three Rift Tour Challenges to get a Rift-sterpiece spray, Cloud Kitty emote, Cosmic Cuddles Loading Screen, or Cuddly Cloudcruiser commemorative Umbrella. To learn more about these challenges and how to complete them, read our Rift Tour Challenges guide and Rift Tour explainer.

Here are the rewards for the free Rift Tour Challenges. Epic Games

What to expect from the Rift Tour

Simply put, the Rift Tour is likely to be a short maedly of Grande’s greatest hits set to an entirely bespoke backdrop made for the Fortnite universe. With no physical boundaries to hold her down, fans can expect Ariana to appear larger and more unique than she ever has. The fact that her titular skin style refers to the celebrity as a goddess should be evidence enough of that.

The concert is expected to be about 15 minutes long as well, so viewers shouldn’t head into the Rift Tour looking for a full 90-minute set list. Instead, what you’ll likely see here is probably a lot closer to a SuperBowl halftime show than anything else. The concert will presumably be a short mashup of songs like “7 Rings,” “Thank U, Next,” and “Side to Side.”

That’s all you need to know about the Rift Tour Ariana Grande concert happening in Fortnite August 6 through August 9.