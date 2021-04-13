Fortnite Aloy release date and Horizon Zero Dawn crossover details

Aloy from the PlayStation 4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn is the next video game character to enter the Fortnite Loop.

Season 5 was chock full of video game characters like Kratos, Master Chief, and Ryu, but Season 6 has been reserved thus far with only Lara Croft from Tomb Raider. While the surprise was ruined beforehand as Aloy’s loading screen image leaked, we can now expect another powerful female video game protagonist in Fortnite.

This crossover is also emblematic of Sony’s growing relationship with Sony. The same day this crossover was announced, it was confirmed that Sony is investing another $200 million in the Fortnite developer to build on their existing investment relationship. If you’re excited about this Horizon Zero Dawn crossover with Fortnite, here is everything you need to know.

When is the Fortnite Horizon Zero Dawn outfit and bundle release date?

Aloy will come to Fortnite on April 15, 2021 , though some players will be able to get it beforehand through an event we’ll detail later.

This announcement leaked just a couple of hours before the official announcement on April 13, so it wasn’t really a surprise. Still, it’s good that Horizon Zero Dawn fans don’t have to wait too long before they can get Aloy in Fortnite.

The Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle Epic Games

What is the Fortnite Aloy skin price?

Aloy is going to be released as both an individual outfit and as part of a larger bundle.

While Aloy’s exact price hasn’t been confirmed yet, Fortnite outfits typically cost 1,500 V-Bucks while bundles cost around 2,200 V-Bucks. If you want to get every Horizon Zero Dawn item in Fortnite after April 15, you might have to spend $19.99 for 2800 V-Bucks. Most of the items that are part of her bundle can be purchased individually too.

The Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle includes an exclusive Aloy the Skywatcher loading screen and Aloy’s Spear Pickaxe as well as the Blaze Canister Black Bling, Glinthawk Glider, Heart-rizon emote, and Shield-Weaver Wrap. Epic Games is also giving the Ice Hunter Aloy style based on The Frozen Wilds DLC to any PS5 players that own the Aloy costume.

What are the special Horizon Zero Dawn events in Fortnite?

In order to celebrate this new costume, Epic Games is holding a couple of special events in Fortnite. Both will give you the chance to use Aloy’s costume without buying it. First, there’s going to be a brand new Limited Time Mode called Team Up! Aloy & Lara.

This mode automatically makes players Aloy or Lara in a duos match that is loot-locked and only features Aloy’s Bow and Lara’s Dual Pistols as weapons. It will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern on April 16 and run until 9 a.m. Eastern on April 18.

A Limited Time Event featuring Lara and Aloy is coming to Fortnite. Epic Games

That said, the other event will be of more interest to you if you don’t want to pay for the Aloy skin. PS5 and PS4 players can participate in the Aloy Cup on April 14. This point-based event rewards teams for wins and for killing players with a bow. Here’s a point breakdown for the event:

1st: 35 points

2nd: 29 points

3rd: 26 points

4th: 24 points

5th: 22 points

6th: 20 points

7th: 19 points

8th: 18 points

9th: 17 points

10th: 16 points

11th: 15 points

12th: 14 points

13th: 13 points

14th: 12 points

15th: 11 points

16th: 10 points

17th: 9 points

Eliminations Using a Bow: 8 points

18th: 8 points

19th: 7 points

20th: 6 points

21st: 5 points

22nd: 4 points

23rd: 3 points

Every Elimination: 2 points

24th: 2 points

25th: 1 point

This event runs from 6 p.m. Eastern to 9 p.m. Eastern on April 14 and requires a level 30 account and Two-Factor Authentication. Still, if you’re willing to put in the time, the top teams will get the Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle early.