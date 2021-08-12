Fortnite has a Week 10 Legendary Quest that made its debut on Wednesday, and one of its six steps asks players to visit an Abductor. In this no-nonsense guide, we’ll show you how to get this task done in a few seconds for some easy Battle Pass XP.

What are Abductors in Fortnite?

If you’ve been charged with the task of visiting an Abductor, it helps to know what they are. As a new feature in Fortnite Season 7 that has been disabled from time to time, even some current Battle Royale players might be a bit unsure about how to proceed. For the uninitiated, Abductors are the round UFOs that appear above certain locations on the Battle Royale map. If you land on them, you have an opportunity to pick up some high-tier alien loot like the Grab-itron gun that debuted in the game last week.

Abductors are marked as flying saucers on the Battle Royale map from the start of a match. Epic Games

Thankfully, Abductors are clearly marked on the map from the start of a match in Solos, Duos, and Squads. In the screenshot below, you can see a UFO icon above Lazy Lake. That’s the location of the Abductor. At the beginning of each match Abductors sort of fan out to their designated POI, but, once they’ve stopped moving, they’re very easy to drop onto from the Battle Bus.

How to visit an Abductor in Fortnite

To visit an Abductor, all you’ve got to do is land on one just like you see in the screenshot below. As soon as you do, you’ll get a very easy 30,000 XP for that aging Season 7 Battle Pass. The challenge can’t get any simpler than that.

This is what it looks like when you land on an abductor. Epic Games

Fortnite Week 10 Legendary Quest

Visiting an Abductor in Fortnite accounts for just one of the six steps included in the Week 10 Legendary Quest this week. Here’s the full list of steps for those who may need a refresher moving forward with the objectives you’ll have to tackle next.

Get Slone's orders from a payphone (one)

Damage an opponent in the Slurpy Swamp abduction site (one)

Collect a Grab-itron (one)

Place video cameras at different landing ship locations (three)

Visit an Abductor

Visit Slurp Factory inside the Mothership

That’s all you need to know about visiting an Abductor in Fortnite.