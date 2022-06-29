Game Time
Here's exactly how long it takes to beat Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
Three Hopes is nearly triple the length of its predecessor.
With the launch of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, players have started diving back into the world first introduced in Three Houses, but this time, turn-based tactical gameplay is thrown out the window. Instead, Three Hopes continues with the Warriors format, borrowing heavily from the hack ‘n slash action popularized by the Muso games. But make no mistake, this is a fully-fledged release, with plenty to do across its many chapters. How long does it take to finish and how many chapters does Three Hopes contain? Here’s what you need to know.
How long is Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?
According to HowLongtoBeat, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes can be finished in around 33 hours, with it taking around 42 hours to earn 100 percent completion. This will vary, of course, depending on skill level and experience, but expect it to take more than 30 hours to finish, which is around three times the size of the original Fire Emblem Warriors game.
What are the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes chapters?
There are 16 chapters total in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, which will unfold differently depending on whether you chose Black Eagles, Blue Lions, or Golden Deer — which all return from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.
The first three chapters of the game are essentially the same across all paths, with the game branching off starting at Chapter 3.
In addition, you gain access to two additional secret chapters if you recruit Byleth, which has different requirements depending on the House you choose.
Below are the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes chapters across all three Houses:
Scarlet Blaze (Black Eagles)
- Chapter 0: Crossed Roads
- Chapter 1: A Chance Encounter
- Chapter 2: Three Houses
- Chapter 3: The Shadows of Adrestia
- Chapter 4: The Struggle Commences
- Chapter 5: Skirmish in the Fog
- Chapter 6: Bridge of Betrayal
- Chapter 7: The Triumph of Valor
- Chapter 8: The Maiden's Peril
- Chapter 9: Unrest in Enbarr
- Chapter 10: Shifting History
- Chapter 11: Heroic Bloodlines
- Chapter 12: The Rising Darkness
- Chapter 13: Severing the Past
- Chapter 14: A Clash of Ambitions
- Chapter 15: Torment of the Eagle and Lion
Azure Gleam (Blue Lions)
- Chapter 0: Crossed Roads
- Chapter 1: A Chance Encounter
- Chapter 2: Three Houses
- Chapter 3: Crisis in Fhirdiad
- Chapter 4: To War!
- Chapter 5: Skirmish in the Fog
- Chapter 6: Conspiracy in the Air
- Chapter 7: The King Awakens
- Chapter 8: The Blood-Stained Lance
- Chapter 9: Reunion at the Fortress City
- Chapter 10: Fanaticism
- Chapter 11: Reprisal
- Chapter 12: A Trick of the Goddess
- Chapter 13: Clash of Torment
- Chapter 14: The Absent Emperor
- Chapter 15: The End of Tragedy
Golden Wildfire (Golden Deer)
- Chapter 0: Crossed Roads
- Chapter 1: A Chance Encounter
- Chapter 2: Three Houses
- Chapter 3: The Battle for the Locket
- Chapter 4: To War!
- Chapter 5: The Golden Guardian
- Chapter 6: The Leader's Stratagem
- Chapter 7: A Contest of Beasts
- Chapter 8: What Makes a King
- Chapter 9: The End of the Alliance
- Chapter 10: Love and Loss
- Chapter 11: The Sword Swings Wide
- Chapter 12: Two Kings
- Chapter 13: Darkness Attacks
- Chapter 14: A Symbol of the Past
- Chapter 15: Field of Beginnings
Fire Emblem: Three Hopes is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.