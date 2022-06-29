With the launch of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, players have started diving back into the world first introduced in Three Houses, but this time, turn-based tactical gameplay is thrown out the window. Instead, Three Hopes continues with the Warriors format, borrowing heavily from the hack ‘n slash action popularized by the Muso games. But make no mistake, this is a fully-fledged release, with plenty to do across its many chapters. How long does it take to finish and how many chapters does Three Hopes contain? Here’s what you need to know.

How long is Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

According to HowLongtoBeat, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes can be finished in around 33 hours, with it taking around 42 hours to earn 100 percent completion. This will vary, of course, depending on skill level and experience, but expect it to take more than 30 hours to finish, which is around three times the size of the original Fire Emblem Warriors game.

What are the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes chapters?

There are 16 chapters in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, which unfold differently depending on the House you choose. Nintendo

There are 16 chapters total in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, which will unfold differently depending on whether you chose Black Eagles, Blue Lions, or Golden Deer — which all return from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

The first three chapters of the game are essentially the same across all paths, with the game branching off starting at Chapter 3.

In addition, you gain access to two additional secret chapters if you recruit Byleth, which has different requirements depending on the House you choose.

Below are the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes chapters across all three Houses:

Scarlet Blaze (Black Eagles)

Chapter 0: Crossed Roads

Crossed Roads Chapter 1: A Chance Encounter

A Chance Encounter Chapter 2: Three Houses

Three Houses Chapter 3: The Shadows of Adrestia​​​​​​​

The Shadows of Adrestia​​​​​​​ Chapter 4: The Struggle Commences​​​​​​​

The Struggle Commences​​​​​​​ Chapter 5: Skirmish in the Fog​​​​​​​

Skirmish in the Fog​​​​​​​ Chapter 6: Bridge of Betrayal​​​​​​​

Bridge of Betrayal​​​​​​​ Chapter 7: The Triumph of Valor​​​​​​​

The Triumph of Valor​​​​​​​ Chapter 8: The Maiden's Peril​​​​​​​

The Maiden's Peril​​​​​​​ Chapter 9: Unrest in Enbarr​​​​​​​

Unrest in Enbarr​​​​​​​ Chapter 10: Shifting History​​​​​​​

Shifting History​​​​​​​ Chapter 11: Heroic Bloodlines​​​​​​​

Heroic Bloodlines​​​​​​​ Chapter 12: The Rising Darkness​​​​​​​

The Rising Darkness​​​​​​​ Chapter 13: Severing the Past​​​​​​​

Severing the Past​​​​​​​ Chapter 14: A Clash of Ambitions​​​​​​​

A Clash of Ambitions​​​​​​​ Chapter 15: Torment of the Eagle and Lion​​​​​​​

Azure Gleam (Blue Lions)

Chapter 0: Crossed Roads

Crossed Roads Chapter 1: A Chance Encounter

A Chance Encounter Chapter 2: Three Houses

Three Houses Chapter 3: Crisis in Fhirdiad​​​​​​​

Crisis in Fhirdiad​​​​​​​ Chapter 4: To War!​​​​​​​

To War!​​​​​​​ Chapter 5: Skirmish in the Fog​​​​​​​

Skirmish in the Fog​​​​​​​ Chapter 6: Conspiracy in the Air​​​​​​​

Conspiracy in the Air​​​​​​​ Chapter 7: The King Awakens​​​​​​​

The King Awakens​​​​​​​ Chapter 8: The Blood-Stained Lance​​​​​​​

The Blood-Stained Lance​​​​​​​ Chapter 9: Reunion at the Fortress City​​​​​​​

Reunion at the Fortress City​​​​​​​ Chapter 10: Fanaticism​​​​​​​

Fanaticism​​​​​​​ Chapter 11: Reprisal​​​​​​​

Reprisal​​​​​​​ Chapter 12: A Trick of the Goddess​​​​​​​

A Trick of the Goddess​​​​​​​ Chapter 13: Clash of Torment​​​​​​​

Clash of Torment​​​​​​​ Chapter 14: The Absent Emperor​​​​​​​

The Absent Emperor​​​​​​​ Chapter 15: The End of Tragedy

Golden Wildfire (Golden Deer)

Chapter 0: Crossed Roads

Crossed Roads Chapter 1: A Chance Encounter

A Chance Encounter Chapter 2: Three Houses

Three Houses Chapter 3: The Battle for the Locket

The Battle for the Locket Chapter 4: To War!

To War! Chapter 5: The Golden Guardian

The Golden Guardian Chapter 6: The Leader's Stratagem

The Leader's Stratagem Chapter 7: A Contest of Beasts

A Contest of Beasts Chapter 8: What Makes a King

What Makes a King Chapter 9: The End of the Alliance

The End of the Alliance Chapter 10: Love and Loss

Love and Loss Chapter 11: The Sword Swings Wide

The Sword Swings Wide Chapter 12: Two Kings

Two Kings Chapter 13: Darkness Attacks

Darkness Attacks Chapter 14: A Symbol of the Past

A Symbol of the Past Chapter 15: Field of Beginnings

Fire Emblem: Three Hopes is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.