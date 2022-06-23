Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes release time, file size, pre-load, and pre-order bonuses

Ready to fight for Fodlan? Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes brings back the beloved cast of Fire Emblem: Three Houses to fight another war. It’s an alternate universe starring the same house leaders and even Byleth, though they aren’t on the same side as you would think. You play as a mercenary called Shez in place of the professor and join one of the three houses: Black Eagles, Blue Lions, or Golden Deer. However, they lead to entirely new paths apart from the original game. Our reviewer even dared to say Three Hopes might be better than Three Houses, so get psyched. Here’s what you need to get ready for the launch of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

When is the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes release time?

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes comes out on June 24, 2022. Nintendo hasn’t announced region-specific release times. However, I’d advise checking around midnight on launch day. Pre-load the game to play as soon as possible.

What is the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes file size?

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes takes up 13.4 GB of storage. Check your Nintendo Switch storage through System Settings to make sure you have enough. It should be under the Data Management section with a list of the data from all your other games and files.

If you don’t have at least 13.4 GB, clear out any old data you don’t need or buy a microSD card to increase your storage.

Is there a Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes pre-load?

Yes! It’s in the Nintendo eShop. However, you need to pre-order the game to download it. What would be the point of pre-loading if you were just going to buy the game after release?

Visit the Nintendo eShop and search for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. You should see a pre-order option in the listing. Once you purchase the game, you will have the option to pre-load it in place of the pre-order button.

Preloads are only available for digital preorders. Physical copies need to be picked up from stores or delivered to your home.

What are the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes pre-order bonuses?

An example of what’s included in the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes special edition. Nintendo

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes doesn’t have many pre-order bonuses. ShopTo and TGC in the UK offer free Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes notebooks with pre-orders. However, there isn’t an equivalent in the US. There’s a special edition, but it’s not quite the same thing.

All digital orders come with Owl Feathers, though. As per the official description, a messenger owl will regularly visit your personal quarters to drop off these feathers. Owl Feathers raise support levels with your teammates, just like they did in Three Houses.