Final Fantasy 7 Remake Is Already Thinking ‘30 Years Into The Future’

Few video games have had as big an impact as Final Fantasy 7, a seminal RPG that forever changed how the entire industry approached storytelling. Final Fantasy 7 has inspired countless developers across the decades and gathered a legion of dedicated fans, so how do you remake something that important?

“From Remake to Rebirth, and on to the last installment, I’ve always been mindful of making advancements to the gameplay experience throughout the series. By choosing a multi-part format, we were able take on new challenges with each installment and provide players with varied gameplay experiences,” Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi tells Inverse. “This was not a simple splitting of content, but a choice that we made so that we can expand upon the theme and range of gameplay with each title.”

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake project is easily one of the most ambitious reimaginings ever, and is emblematic of the industry’s ongoing trend of defining the future by looking to the past. To finish off our Remade series, and with the last entry of FF7 Remake on the horizon, Inverse talked to Hamaguchi about honoring the legacy of Final Fantasy 7, how remakes can still innovate, and much more.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Remake focuses on fleshing out the scope of the game’s world, while Rebirth turns its attention to the characters. Square Enix

Why do you think video game remakes have become such a huge part of the industry? Do you think that trend will continue?

Hamaguchi: In the 1990s, gaming hardware evolved very rapidly, which gave birth to countless masterpieces. Thirty years since then, technology has dramatically advanced, which allowed for an even greater range of what can be expressed. Using these advancements to reconstruct titles from that time creates new experiential value.

The essence of a remake is to redefine a game in a way that resonates with modern players while protecting the identity that the original holds. Another important element is to carry over the legacy of the title beyond the generations. Delivering works of art to a younger generation, to preserve its existence 20, 30 years into the future — this is a cultural mission, and from that standpoint, there will continue to be remakes of various works in the future as well.

I would hope that remakes continue to be a good balance of being a respectful tribute to the original work, as well as being a place to explore new challenges, and not a simple recreation.

Why are video games so much more prone to remakes than other media, like film or TV? Is it because of the interactive element?

Video games do have that interactivity at their core, and with technological advancements, the experience itself changes significantly.

Film and TV see more remasters, as advancements in video expression lend to that format. But for a video game, if the feel of the controls or the game system changes, the fundamental quality of gameplay is redefined. This might be the reason why people perceive video games as more prone to remakes.

That said, I have a different perspective from thinking that only video games are special. For film, with advancements in CG technology and visual expression, people can do significantly more visually, and lots of film remakes have emerged in recent years. Ultimately, in either form, the approach is the same — reconstructing a past masterpiece with modern technology. I believe the motivation behind it is carrying forward the work of art as well as creating a new experience.

The Remake series is essentially a new Final Fantasy that adapts elements of the original, like ATB combat. Square Enix

What do you think the purpose of a video game remake should be? Is it to bring the game to a new generation, or preserve its place in history? What makes a video game remake successful?

The purpose of a remake is twofold: for fans of the original, provide a new experiential value. And for new fans, create an entry point for them to get to know a classic.

The individual game reactivates the franchise, allowing for new challenges to be taken on. That is what makes a remake a success. This is an achievement for the creator, and it would be very exciting for the fan community as well.

Do you have any worries that too many remakes could lead to a lack of innovation in gaming? Can you still experiment by returning to older titles?

I personally don’t think that too many remakes could lead to the video game industry stopping innovation. There are challenges associated with remaking games, and there’s ample room to create new value there.

Revamping the battle system, rebuilding the story, updating the visuals — the work that goes into these is not simply tracing what was done in the past, but rather, a second creation geared toward the next generation.

Of course, one would require experience and sensibilities to rebuild a masterpiece, and it’s not something that can be done by just anyone. Perhaps that might be why people see creating remakes as taking away time from creating something new. But whether new or a remake, they each have their own appeal, and there is no right or wrong; both can coexist, and by being stimulated by each other, the industry will continue to make advancements. I feel that would be the healthiest form.

The “key” to the Final Fantasy 7 Remake project has been its sense of intrigue, which keeps even longtime fans guessing. Square Enix

With a game like Final Fantasy 7, how do you approach changing or altering the game’s legacy? Is that something that you constantly have to think about?

Final Fantasy 7 is a very important title in video game history, and it has a very large fan base throughout the world. I am a fan of the original game myself. That’s exactly why it’s imperative to be cognizant of the respect we have towards the original.

My approach revolves around two key pillars. One is to add more details, paying homage to the original. I would have the environments and characters thoughtfully depicted, so that the world the fans fell in love with can be felt even more deeply. The other is to add new elements, so that even if you know the story of the original, you’d be unable to fully predict what’s going to happen next. I would aim for surprise and conviction to coexist, and provide an experience that would leave players itching to know what’s next. I tell myself that constantly thinking about these two pillars is indispensable when creating.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is largely unprecedented because of its multi-part nature. How has the reception of each entry affected the project? And has your stance on remakes changed in the process?

This is exactly what makes this project so appealing to work on.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is available on PS4, PS5, and PC. It launches on January 22, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2.