You may have heard a story about the origins of Final Fantasy. It typically goes that the game developer (then called Square) was on the brink of bankruptcy, so it put all its hopes in one final game, which is why the long-running series is called Final Fantasy. It turns out, that story is totally fake. Square actually wanted to call the game Fighting Fantasy, but had to pivot at the last minute due to a trademark issue.

Fast forward 37 years and Final Fantasy is still going strong, with its developer (now Square Enix) currently working on two major games in the series: a third entry in its acclaimed remake of Final Fantasy 7, and the next installment in the mainline franchise: Final Fantasy 17.

Today, we’re going to take a closer look at the status of Final Fantasy 17, rounding up all the latest updates, rumors, and speculation to give you the most detailed account possible of the game’s current status, when its release date may arrive, and what to expect when it does.

Will there be a Final Fantasy 17?

Square Enix technically hasn’t confirmed that the next mainline Final Fantasy game is in development yet, but it’s likely only a matter of time before it does. Then again, considering how long we may have to wait for the game’s release, it makes sense to hold off on any official announcements.

When could Final Fantasy 17’s release date arrive?

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy could also contribute to FF17’s long wait. Square Enix

The gaps between entries in the franchise have become longer and longer. The time between Final Fantasy 15 and 16 was almost seven years. Final Fantasy 16 released in 2023, so going by that pattern, the next entry may not arrive until 2030.

It’s also worth noting that Square Enix’s current priority is the final part of the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy, which we’re expecting to see in roughly 2028. In other words, it’s going to be a long wait for Final Fantasy 17’s release date.

Is there a trailer for Final Fantasy 17?

Sorry, there’s no trailer yet. Check back in a few years!

What platforms could Final Fantasy 17 come to? Will it be on PC? What about Xbox?

Recent Final Fantasy games have launched as PlayStation exclusives, but Square Enix is rethinking this strategy after both Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth sold below expectations. Therefore, Final Fantasy 17 will most likely be released simultaneously across the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC to grab the biggest audience possible.

We won’t know for sure until Square Enix is willing to divulge details on the next game. But it is unlikely Square Enix will take another risk on a console exclusive after failing to see the rewards from those decisions in recent years.

As for which consoles specifically, that’s harder to predict. Rumor has it the next generation of gaming hardware from PlayStation and Xbox could arrive as soon as 2028. So it’s possible Final Fantasy 16 could launch on PS6 and whatever the next Xbox is called, though it will probably be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S devices too.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth hasn’t met its sales expectations as a PS5 exclusive, putting into question the plan for the third instalment and the wider FInal Fantasy franchise. Square Enix

Will Final Fantasy 17 feature turn-based combat?

Square Enix hasn’t revealed anything about the next Final Fantasy game’s combat, but it seems safe to say that this won’t be a turn-based adventure. While the franchise got its start with that kind of gameplay, it’s been over 20 years since we got a mainline, turn-based Final Fantasy game — even the FF7 Remakes ditched turn-based combat.

What could Final Fantasy 17’s story and setting be?

It’s hard to gauge what the setting or story for Final Fantasy 17 could be prior to release. The Game of Thrones-style fantasy setting of Final Fantasy 16 took a lot of people by surprise upon its initial reveal. But with the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trilogy’s modern architecture and landscapes, we would guess that Final Fantasy 17 may shift towards a high sci-fi aesthetic for its next story.

The closest parallel is Final Fantasy 13. This could help differentiate the entry, and we wouldn’t be surprised if a more drastic setting or gameplay twist is also added to help freshen up the franchise and put a new spin on its RPG formula.

But, that is just a guess for now. We will have to wait until Square Enix confirms details about the next entry or rumors and leaks start emerging.