Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Release Date Predictions, Platforms, Name, Gameplay, and Story Changes For the Square Enix Game

Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth have been a dream come true for many longtime fans of the series with how faithfully they have remade the original game. And with the third and final part on the horizon, many fans are keen to know what Square Enix has planned for the globe-trotting and huge scale of the story’s final act: Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 (of whatever Square Enix decides to call it).

The team behind the game has already begun teasing some details and hinting at what to expect from it. Here is what we know so far about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3, from changes to the story to what platforms it may launch on to a possible window for the highly anticipated release date.

When could the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 release date arrive?

It’s hard to know exactly when Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 will be released, but the development of Rebirth and the remake trilogy overall has gone rather smoothly since Square Enix brought its development in-house. There was a four-year gap between Final Fantasy 7 Remake in 2020 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in 2024, so it would make sense to see Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 in 2028.

Of course, we could see it sooner, given that the third part of the series will revisit a lot of the locations we saw in Rebirth (which took the game from the more confined map of Remake to a massive open world). On the other hand, any number of problems could delay the game.

We do know that Remake Part 3 started development just after Rebirth’s release in 2024, as some of the leads on the series said so in an interview on the Square Enix YouTube channel. Since then we haven’t heard much, so for now it seems safe to assume that the game will arrive in 2028 at the absolute latest.

What platforms will Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 release on?

Will the new game also be a PlayStation exclusive? Square Enix

It’s impossible to know what platforms Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3. It will almost certainly come to PS5 and PC. There is a chance it will also come to Xbox.

Square Enix is rethinking its release strategy after both Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth sold below expectations. Therefore, Remake Part 3 could come to Xbox, if Square Enix isn’t locked into an exclusivity window with PlayStation. It’s also possible that the whole trilogy will be released on Xbox at the same time as a part of a “complete edition.”

We won’t know for sure until Square Enix divulges the details on the next game’s release plans, likely a year or two before it releases.

What is the official name of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3?

Square Enix hasn’t revealed the actual title of the third installment yet, though it’s safe to assume it will follow the pattern of the first two (Remake and Rebirth) and use another word that starts with the same two letters. Some popular guesses include Reunion, Reunited, Relive, Reawakening, Return, Restored, Resurrection, Renewal, Requiem, and Rewrite.

What gameplay additions could we see in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3?

Both Cid and Vincent will be playable in Part 3. Square Enix

The development team behind the remake series has revealed a few morsels of information since Rebirth’s release, mostly in interviews and development streams.

In a YouTube stream from August 2024, it was confirmed that both Cid and Vincent will be playable in Part 3 — something that was omitted towards the end of Rebirth. It was also confirmed that snowboarding will be included after it was absent in the second game.

One particular character that was focused on was Tifa, mainly because her role would be a lot bigger in the third installment, with the team emphasizing this heavily. Tifa will also have synergy attacks (which are returning) with Cid and Vincent. They also hinted at a new combat mechanic that will expand what is already present in Remake and Rebirth, similarly to how Synergy Attacks were added in the latter.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Story Details So Far

Tifa had a lot of new stuff to do in Rebirth and that looks only set to expand. Square Enix

As you can expect, story details on Remake Part 3 aren’t known right now. However, as with Rebirth, you can expect the game, flow, and key plot points to come in the same order as the original Final Fantasy 7. Yoshinori Kitase said this himself in an interview.

“We do hear a lot of players' different conjectures, saying, 'Oh, how much will this story change from the original?' I do want to comment that I don't think that's how it will be,” he said. “We've always kept the original in mind, and I don't think it's going to be a storyline that will betray the fans of the original.”

However, with the sequence at the Temple of The Ancients being changed drastically in Rebirth, we will likely see more changes, especially as the game tries to wrap up several storylines while sticking closely to the events of the original.

Not only will the game continue to tell the original Final Fantasy 7’s events, but it will also have to wrap up the stories of both Cloud and Zak’s timelines while answering questions about Aerith’s fate at the end of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The final act of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy will need to wrap up more storylines than the original game had. Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth developers Iwaki Hiroaki, Nojima Kazushige, and Toriyama Motomu revealed in an interview with Frontline Japan that the final game will also provide a proper conclusion to new characters’ storylines that have been introduced into the series. Described as a “curtain call," these moments should wrap up the stories of many of the new characters who have been spotlighted in the previous two games, such as Chadley, Johnny, and more.

Therefore, as we have seen with the previous two parts, we shouldn’t leave any storyline or plot point on a cliffhanger as Square Enix looks to wrap up one of its most ambitious releases we have ever seen.