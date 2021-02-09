Final Fantasy XIV has had a storied run . Since rebooting the failed MMO as A Realm Reborn, the game has told a singular main story about the Warrior of Light's challenges against Zodiark. That narrative is set to conclude with Endwalker, the newest expansion coming to Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn. What will the update be about? What will come after Endwalker?

Here's everything we know about Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.

But first: How did gaming get you through the pandemic? We want to hear from you! Take this quick Inverse survey.

When is the Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker release date?

Endwalker will be released at some point during fall 2021 .

Is there a trailer for Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker?

Yes! You can watch the trailer below.

In the trailer, we see an overview of many things that will be featured in Endwalker. To start, players will be able to visit the Moon, which seemed to be fully breathable by humans. The trailer then shows The Warrior of Light aiding the twins Alphinaud and Alisae . Alphinaud has clearly been decked out with some new floating blasters. These blasters are from the new Sage class, which will be added in Endwalker.

The trailer then takes us to a temple where we see a meteor heading for Earth, and another character that seemingly answers the question, "What would Sephiroth look like as a beanpole?"

What's the story in Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker?

According to a press release by Square Enix, Endwalkers story is as follows:

"Endwalker features the climax of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, in which Warriors of Light will encounter an even greater calamity than ever before as they travel to the far reaches of Hydaelyn and even to the moon."

What new jobs are in Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker?

Two new jobs will be added in the Endwalker expansion. One is the Sage , which is a new healer class that features prominently in the trailer. We briefly saw Alphinaud performing sagely actions in the Endwalker trailer. According to a presentation by FF14 director, Yoshi-P, the second job will be a melee DPS .

The specific class is currently unknown, but fans spotted some perceived hints shown during the FF14 event that debuted Endwalker:

Sex Pistols reference on Yoshi-P's shirt - Filth, and Fury is a film about them

Reaper t-shirt representing black flag skull

The top guesses for this new mystery class are Beastmaster , Templar , and Corsair . Beastmaster is a highly rumored class that was previously data-mined, but has no actual proof in this situation. Corsair comes from Yoshi-P's shirt, which references pistols and swords, the two weapons that a Corsair would use. Lastly, Templar comes from using the documentary film about the Sex Pistols called The Filth and the Fury, which is directed by Julian Temple. Fans changed that last name slightly to land on Templar as the upcoming class.

Previously, FFXIV fans deduced that Samurai was an upcoming class for the game after Yoshi-P wore a Spider-Man shirt on stream. They did this by taking the name of Spider-Man director Sam Raimi and futzing with the letters until reaching the katana using class. So they've been programmed to look for these kinds of obscure clues.

Struggling in the new Endwalker story. Square Enix

What new locations will come in Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker?

Endwalkers will add numerous new locations including Garlemald , Thavnair , and the city of Radz-at-Han . There's currently no definitive information on the areas other than their names and a handful of screenshots.

What is the Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker?

It's basically a mix of Harvest Moon and Final Fantasy. Island Sanctuary will have “something for everyone, not just crafters and gatherers,” according to Yoshi-P.

You can begin buying plots of land for the area once Endwalkers launches, but they won't be usable until Patch 6.1.

What else will be in Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker?

In addition to everything else, the level cap is being increased from 80 to 90 . There will also be other smaller things available like a raid called Pandæmonium, Ishgard which is a new residential district, and a new " Trust " System ally named Estinien Wyrmblood.

Will there be more expansions after Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker?

Yes! This might be the end of the conflict between Hydaelyn and Zodiark, but it won't end FF14. A new story for Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn will begin in Patch 6.1, which will be released by Square Enix after the Endwalker expansion. Despite the announcement of Final Fantasy 16, which is also from Yoshi-P's studio, the developer confirmed that he'll remain on FF14, even after Endwalker launches.

FF14 features numerous worlds. It's likely that later expansions will let us explore them as you began to do in the Shadowbringers expansion.