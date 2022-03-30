FFXIV Patch 6.1 release window, alliance raid, and new content

Final Fantasy XIV saw the dramatic conclusion of its ten-year storyline with the Endwalker expansion, and now an all-new story is set to begin with Patch 6.1. As is usual with new patches, Square Enix has detailed much of the new content through its Live Letter presentations. Patch 6.1 promises to be an absolutely massive update that brings in multiple new storylines, an alliance raid, gameplay changes, and more. Here’s everything we know about Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.1.

When is the FFXIV Patch 6.1 release window?

After the release of Endwalker, the development team plans to release FFXIV patches roughly every 3 and a half months. Square Enix

Patch 6.1 doesn’t currently have a firm release date, but Producer Naoki Yoshida says it's planned to launch sometime in “mid-April.” The last patch that added major new content, 6.01, was released on December 20, 2021, so a mid-April date for 6.1 puts it right in line with the three and a half month cycle the development team is aiming for. There is always a chance the patch could be slightly delayed, but we’ll put an update here as soon as the official release date is announced.

What new questlines are added in FFXIV Patch 6.1?

Patch 6.1 will gives players the first glimpse at where FFXIV goes post-Endwalker. Square Enix

Patch 6.1 brings multiple new questlines to FFXIV, including the first continuation of the Main Scenario Quest post-Endwalker. While the MSQ doesn’t have a name yet, it’ll pick up months after the finale of Endwalker.

A new sidequest series called “Tataru’s Grand Endeavor” starts with this patch, seeing people from around the world showing their gratitude to the Warrior of Light. Interestingly, this quest series will also tie into past raids, with the official post saying “Tataru’s Grand Endeavor will also pertain to the side stories of past alliance raids and normal raids. The prerequisites for the quests will be announced in future patches where the series progresses, but you may find it more enjoyable to finish up any uncompleted side stories ahead of time.”

Patch 6.1 will also continue plotlines from Endwalker, seeing a continuation of the role quests from the expansion, as well as the introduction of the Arkasodara “tribal quests.”

Finally, Patch 6.1 will bring the long-awaited return of Hildabrand Manderville, who we haven’t properly seen since the Stormblood expansion. Titled “Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures,” the inspector’s quirky questline returns as Hildabrand, somehow, pops up in the world of the First.

“The Hildibrand quests aren’t about extravagant rewards and are essentially to be enjoyed just for the story and characters, so we thought they were getting a little stale,” the developers wrote. “As such, we had the inspector and his crew take a break in Shadowbringers, but we received requests from all over the globe asking when Hildibrand would return, and we realized just how beloved his character had become.”

What other changes are coming in Patch 6.1?

Patch 6.1 will see Ishgard housing finally go on sale with a new housing lottery system. Square Enix

We did say Patch 6.1 is a huge one, so if all those quests weren’t enough we’ll also see the introduction of the new Alliance Raid series “Myths of the Realm.” There will also be a new dungeon introduced in the MSQ, although the team isn’t revealing details due to spoilers.

A new trial called The Endsinger’s Aria will be added, which is an Extreme version of the final boss from Endwalker. A new Unreal Trial will also be introduced, with a level 90 version of Ultima’s Bane. Two weeks after the release of Patch 6.1, the game will also add Dragonsong’s Reprise (Ultimate), a new Ultimate Duty. Past all of those major updates, here are a variety of other changes and additions coming with Patch 6.1