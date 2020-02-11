Everything we know about the magical, anime-inspired Fairy Tail video game

The name of the manga and anime series Fairy Tail has nothing to do with princesses in castles or witches cauldrons. It stems from a uniquely in-universe philosophical question: can faeries have tails? Past video game adaptations of the beloved series have left longtime fans underwhelmed. Will the new role-playing game from Gust, due out later this year, change that pattern? Judging from what we've seen about the upcoming title so far, there's a lot to be excited about.

Whether you're a devoted Fairy Tail stan or just a RPG lover in general, this multiplatform game is shaping up to be one to watch. Here's everything you need to know about the release date, DLC, and connections to the anime and manga.

When is the Fairy Tail release date?

Fairy Tail will be released for PS4, Switch, and PC on June 26, 2020 .

Did the Fairy Tail release date get delayed?

Yes, unfortunately, Fairy Tail is yet another victim of 2020’s great video game delay saga. Fairy Tail was originally slated to release on March 20, 2020. But the game's producer Keisuke Kikuchi announced the delay in February 2020.

"I am truly sorry for Fairy Tail's delay, and the inconvenience caused to our fans, partners, and stakeholders who are looking forward to this title," he wrote. "Please allow us to take further time to polish the game to ensure it is as high quality as possible, so we can offer you a truly immersive experience."

Video game delays are, more often than not, a good thing for overall game quality and quality of life for the people making it. While this new might irk anyone who's anxiously waiting for this title, know that the final product will be that much better for it, and the developers won't have to crunch in the eleventh hour as much.

Are there any trailers for Fairy Tail? What’s this game about?

Tons of visual content is available for the upcoming game, including a 20-minute demo to whet your appetite for Fairy Tail:

Fairy Tail is based on the popular anime and manga series of the same name that focuses on the adventures of a fire mage named Natsu Dragoneel and his Magic guild called Fairy Tail. The game features massive explorable spaces like Magnolia, the home of the Fairy Tail guild. If you’d like to experience the source material, the Fairy Tail anime can be viewed on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. If you don’t have time to watch a whole anime, you can also watch this timeline video summing up the series to get up to speed.

Regarding the actual game, Fairy Tail the game is a turn-based RPG being developed by Gust, the same company behind the Atelier and Ar Tonelico franchises. It features numerous characters from the original Fairy Tail franchise, complete with skins and other customizable aspects to celebrate the series.

Will the Fairy Tail game include stories from the original series?

Sort of. The game includes three of the franchise’s most popular arcs: Tenerou Island, Grand Magic Games, and Tartarus . There are rumors about even more unannounced arcs as well. There will also be multiple original stories created for the game as well, appearing as original main story missions and side missions. These missions will expand on characters who didn’t receive as much time in the spotlight. There'll even be some original characters for the game.

How long is the Fairy Tail RPG?

Gust estimates the main story will take around 30 hours to complete. That's not including possible DLC in the future.

Will there be any DLC once the game releases?

Maybe? There’s some pre-order DLC providing Grand Magic Games arc costumes for certain characters and a DLC letting the series’ heroine, Lucy, dress up as Ryza, the titular character from Gust’s Atelier Ryza game. Early buyers will receive a costume for Erza Scarlett, based on her appearance from being dubbed 'Miss Fairy Tail.' Lastly, those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition will get a code for costumes based on Fairy Tail's Team A from the Grand Magic Games arc. Other than that, nothing is certain. Although given other titles published by Bandai Namco, it's likely a season pass will be available upon release.

What's the latest trailer for the Fairy Tail game?

A story trailer released on March 19, 2019, which showcases the narrative beats that are set to be covered by the game, focusing mainly on the Eclipse and Tartarus arcs. The trailer also reveals that Fairy Tail's ace mage, Gildarts will be playable in the upcoming game, upping the expected roster to 16 playable characters. You can watch the trailer for yourself below.