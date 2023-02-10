Atlus might be known for Persona, but it's got plenty of other IPs too. On February 8, Nintendo announced a remastered HD collection of the first three Etrian Odyssey games. The dungeon-crawler RPG series has been on Atlus’ backburner since Etrian Odyssey Nexus was released in 2019 for the Nintendo 3DS. In fact, it’s been so long that the Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection will be the first games from the franchise to be released on the Nintendo Switch. In short, it’s about time. Here’s everything we know about the Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection and the Etrian Odyssey HD remasters.

Is there an Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection release date?

Yes, the Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection will launch on June 1, 2023 for PC and Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders are already available on Steam and the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Does the Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection have a trailer?

Yes, the Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection showcases the typical gameplay and anime-inspired character designs seen in the series.

What is Etrian Odyssey gameplay like?

Etrian Odyssey games differ from each other in a few ways like character classes and locations, but the core gameplay stays the same. Players have to map each step of their journey through a massive labyrinth, whether it's through a tree, the ocean, or whatever the setting is for that particular game. It's a fantasy RPG, so expect sword-wielders, mages, and other similar classes. You’ll have plenty of time to get to know the characters and build a party that can survive the sprawling dungeon of turn-based battles.

What is included in the Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection?

Choose from these character portraits with colorful hair. Atlus

The Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection bundles the three HD remasters of the first Etrian Odyssey games into one package:

Etrian Odyssey HD - Brave the dark depths of the Yggdrasil Labyrinth

Etrian Odyssey II: Heroes of Lagaard HD - Take flight and journey to a mysterious floating castle

Etrian Odyssey III: The Drowned City HD - Sail the seas in search of the sunken city lost to the depths

The collection costs about $80 for both PC and Nintendo Switch. You can also buy the games separately for $40 each for either platform.

Does the Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection have a pre-order bonus?

Yes, it does! Atlus fans in particular should consider pre-ordering because of the character DLC sets. Each Etrian Odyssey HD game comes with character portraits that you can only get with a pre-order.

Etrian Odyssey HD - Joker from Persona 5 Royal and Ringo from Soul Hackers 2

Etrian Odyssey II: Heroes of Lagaard HD - Demi-fiend from Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne and Teddie from Persona 4 Golden

Etrian Odyssey III: The Drowned City HD - Nahobino from Shin Megami Tensei V and Aigis from Persona 3 Portable

Those who pre-order the Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection will get all the character portraits. However, if you only buy one or two of the games, you will only get the character portraits associated with the games that you bought.