Elden Ring is a brutally difficult game, but it can be made much easier when one acquires the Spirit Calling Bell. With a simple ring of this missable item, it’s possible to summon specter wolves and jellyfish to help you win the game’s toughest open-world fights. In this no-nonsense guide, we explain where to find the Spirit Calling Bell and what you can do if you think you’ve missed it.

How to find the Spirit Calling Bell in Elden Ring

There are a few different ways to get the Spirit Calling Bell in Elden Ring. For players who are just starting out, head to Gatefront as marked on the map below.

The main way to get the Spirit Calling Bell is to head to Gatefront shortly after the game’s world opens up. FromSoftware/Sofa Supastar Gaming @ YouTube

This will trigger your first encounter with Melina and will end with the player getting the Spectral Steed Whistle. This allows you to call your mount, a very mobile horse called Torrent. Next, make your way to the Church of Elleh at night. You’ll see a ghost sitting on a wall to your left. Talk to her, and she’ll ask you some questions about Torrent. In dialogue, select the option that says “I can call the Spectral Steed.” From there you’ll be given the Spirit Calling Bell.

You’ll see this ghost at the Church of Elleh after you get the Steed Whistle. FromSoftware/Sofa Supastar Gaming @ YouTube

If you happen to not see this ghost even when you come to the Church of Elleh at night, go to this Twin Maiden Husks NPC in your hub world. They sell the Spirit Calling Bell for 1,000 runes.

Alternatively, the Twin Maiden Husks sell the Spirit Calling Bell for 1,000 runes. FromSoftware/NotTheAverageGamerz @ YouTube

How to use the Spirit Calling Bell in Elden Ring

Once you have it, you can use a summon like Jellyfish Ashes or Lone Wolf Ashes by equipping it from the same place you’d find flasks. From there you should be able to activate them by cycling to them from your submenu and pressing square on PlayStation or X on Xbox.

Summons can be equipped from your equipment menu, similar to how one might equip flasks. FromSoftware/Sofa Supastar Gaming @ YouTube

The summon will be grayed out at times, which means you can’t use it everywhere, but it should return to the highlighted position as soon as you enter a major battle. Summons cost FP to use, so make sure you have enough of it to pull off the attack. These helpers aren’t especially strong on their own, but they do distract powerful foes just long enough to allow you to go in for a few killing blows in hectic situations.

That’s all you need to know about the Spirit Calling Bell in Elden Ring.