Everything we know about FromSoftware's Elden Ring

In a collaborative mashup that feels perhaps even more dangerous than combining Disney and Final Fantasy to make Kingdom Hearts, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin collaborated with Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki to make a brand-new fantasy action game. It’s called Elden Ring.

Originally announced in June 2019 during an Xbox E3 showcase, Elden Ring is a title we still don't know much about. But many fans are hopeful that a July 2020 digital Xbox presentation might include more details.

In May 2019, George R.R. Martin teased via his blog that he “consulted on a video game out of Japan,” leading many to believe that it was this rumored collaboration with FromSoftware. Those guesses turned out to be correct since the game was revealed at E3 2019.

In an interview with Xbox Wire, Miyazaki described the game as “classic dark fantasy title” with themes that focus on “the will, or ambition of mankind.” He also described the nature of his collaboration with Martin, who created the mythos at the backdrop of this new world.

“The actual collaboration itself begun with Mr. Martin ever so politely confirming what sorts of themes, ideas as well as many game-related aspects I had envisioned for the game,” Miyazaki said. “This allowed us to have many free and creative conversations regarding the game, in which Mr. Martin later used as a base to write the overarching mythos for the game world itself.”

What is Elden Ring about? What is the Elden Ring? Will it be anything like previous Soulsborne games? And when can we expect Elden Ring to be released?

Here’s all of that and more.

Is there a trailer for Elden Ring?

Elden Ring was officially revealed on June 9, 2019 during Microsoft’s E3 2019 press conference with an initial teaser trailer that looks exciting but also very confusing. (Watch it above.)

It opens with a shirtless humanoid (maybe a god?) hammering something on a massive rock in a dark cave-looking area. We later get a closer look at the figure, who wields a stubby hammer and has cracks in his back, as if he were made out of stone.

There’s also an elderly, long-haired human wearing a crown, holding up what looks like a giant's arm (the king his left hand shoved inside the arm ... gross!). Five other large arms reach out to grab him, which jives with all the body horror we see in games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne.

“I doubt you could even imagine it!” a voice says. “That which commanded the stars, giving life its fullest brilliance: The Elden Ring. Oh Elden Ring … shattered, by someone or something. Don’t tell me you don’t see it. Look up at the sky; It burns!” (It sort of becomes clear that the first being with the hammer shatters the Elden Ring.)

In the midst of this voiceover, we also see an armored, red-haired female warrior who attaches a metal right arm to her torso. Another, seemingly different warrior wearing armor attacks a massive enemy we don’t get a good look at. Later, there’s a massive red-haired ogre that burns on a battlefield — and then a white-haired woman with a staff that collapses.

None of this makes much sense at all given the nonexistent context, but it seems like the Elden Ring had magical powers of creation. Its destruction must have plunged the world into chaos, and these various types of warriors may hint at the kind of customization we can expect from the game.

When is the Elden Ring release date?

At one point in time, the prevailing theory was that Elden Ring was slated for release in June 2020, but since that window has come and gone, that was clearly false. So when? FromSoftware has not announced an official release date for Elden Ring yet, but a release date before the end of 2020 does seem possible.

A June 2020 report from Respawn First explains how publisher Bandai Namco has faced a series of issues in trying to get Elden Ring trademarked. A June 2019 application was rejected by the USPTO in February 2020 because of what appears to be a clerical error of some kind. To oversimplify a complex legal trademark fiasco: Bandai Namco has until early December 2020 to make Elden Ring available for pre-order or risk losing the trademark altogether — or the company can file for an extension. Again, a 2020 release seems possible, but Bamco needs to get this sorted sooner rather than later so the game can be marketed effectively.

In a 2019 interview with Xbox Wire, Miyazaki confirmed that Elden Ring has been in development since at least 2017, overlapping with Sekiro for a long stretch, which is further evidence that development is probably nearing completion by now.

It is worth noting that every major FromSoftware game since Dark Souls II has been released in the month of March. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, for instance, was unveiled at E3 2018 in June and then released nine months later in March 2019. Elden Ring isn't following a similar promotion and release cycle after its reveal during the Xbox E3 2019 showcase, because more than a year later, there's barely been any news at all about the game.

At this point, a March 2021 release date feels most likely, but given the fact that this is an unprecedented time where development may have been interrupted in some way by the ongoing pandemic, anything seems possible.

This large warrior doesn't look too good. FromSoftware

What kind of game is Elden Ring?

Elden Ring feels like the next step in FromSoftware’s “Soulsborne” game format in that it will feel similar to the Dark Souls series, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. These gritty games are known for their punishing yet rewarding difficulty set in fantasy universes rife with horror elements, but Elden Ring will seemingly that that a step further in a “vast, fully fledged fantasy world” that’ll feel more open world.

In a June 2019 interview with Xbox Wire, Miyazaki dropped many early details about the game.

"We wanted to create a new dark fantasy action RPG full of things that we weren’t able to do in the Dark Souls series,” he said. “This title will include a wide variety of weapons, magic, and ways to engage enemies, that make it possible to provide users with a style of gameplay and strategy that suits them." That emphasis on role-playing also means the player’s character will be fully customizable, like in Dark Souls or Bloodborne.

Gamesradar reported ahead of E3 2019 that the project, with a working title of Great Rune, “is set in the Norse world, exploring Norse mythology and all its dark legends.” Other rumors reported by Gematsu called it an “open-world title (with horse riding) … with various kingdoms to visit and abilities to obtain from killing the leaders of those kingdoms.”

Miyazaki noted that the game was “open world,” confirming early teases referring to it as “the largest FromSoftware game to date.” If horseback riding does play a vital role in Elden Ring, then it might feel closer to Zelda: Breath of the Wild or even Shadow of the Colossus, but don’t worry, you can still expect the same brutal combat and nearly impossible boss battles.

“Boss fights are something we enjoy making and make up one of the climaxes to this title as well,” Miyazaki said. “We feel there is a wide variety of unique and horrifying bosses for players to look forward to.”

If the story focuses on Norse mythology and/or the Apocalypse, then we might also get some serious God of War vibes as well.

What do some of the Elden Ring leaks claim?

One rumor purported as a leak in July 2020 that originated on 4chan includes a number of interesting details for Elden Ring. They claim the title will more closely resemble Dark Souls 1 and Dark Souls 3 rather than Sekiro or Bloodborne, and that it will not feature difficulty settings (which was a separate previous rumor).

The leak makes several other practical claims, like an inventory management system similar to that from Demon's Souls and a checkpoint system found in most FromSoftware games. An "air dodge" is also mentioned, which would theoretically make your Elden Ring character the most mobile Soulsborne hero to date. And as a way to enhance the experience with the game's 12 bosses, Elden Ring will also supposedly have a day and night system where bosses are more challenging at night but drop better loot.

Take these rumors with a grain of salt, but at the same time, they sound realistic and exciting.

'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice' also dabbled in dismembered arms. From Software

How will Elden Ring compare to Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro?

“Unlike Sekiro, which has a heavy focus on action, Elden Ring puts more focus on RPG elements,” Elden Ring game director Hidetaka Miyazaki told Xbox Wire, adding, “Of course, we are not shying away from the fun of responsive melee-based combat, and these elements will be present as well.”

So how does it stack up to Dark Souls?

“Even when compared to the Dark Souls series, I believe this title will provide even more variety in the ways for players to overcome challenges and tweak their tactics when facing enemies,” Miyazaki said.

Sekiro and Bloodborne offer less variation in terms of combat options, whereas Dark Souls utilizes traditional fantasy classes like Cleric, Knight, or the less-common Pyromancer. For Elden Ring to have even more options will make it unlike the other Soulsborne games in a way that puts even greater emphasis on the role-playing. That, coupled with the open-world exploration, will make for a very different FromSoftware game.

Elden Ring might be released in March 2020, but that’s our unconfirmed guess.