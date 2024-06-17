Here's Exactly When You Can Play Elden Ring's DLC: Shadow of the Erdtree

The world of Elden Ring is about to get even larger with the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. As you venture into the Land of Shadow you’ll have new weapons to find, new dungeons to explore, and over a dozen brutal new bosses to take down. Players have likely spent weeks leveling and preparing the very best builds for Shadow of the Erdtree, meaning you’ll want to jump in as soon as possible. Especially considering this DLC is practically the size of an entire game. Here’s everything you need to know about when Shadow of the Erdtree launches.

When Is the Elden Ring DLC Release Time?

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree officially launches on June 21, which means, depending on your time zone, you’ll be able to start playing on the night of June 20. As shared by the official Elden Ring X (formerly Twitter) account, here’s when the DLC will go live in various timezones. You can check the tweet for more time zones.

EST - June 20 midnight local time

PST - June 20 at 9pm

CST - June 20 at 11pm

CEST - June 21 midnight local time

What Is the Shadow of the Erdtree File Size?

Shadow of the Erdtree’s file size is roughly 16GB, but that can fluctuate a bit depending on the platform. That’s in addition to the 60GB that the base game already takes up. This means you’ll need at least 80GB of free space in order to install everything in both Elden Ring and Shadow of the Erdtree.

Can You Pre-Load the Elden Ring DLC?

Shadow of the Erdtree will have a roughly 48-hour window for pre-loading, starting on June 19. Although the DLC isn’t too huge in terms of file size, it’s always a good idea to have everything pre-loaded and ready to go. Bandai Namco has confirmed the pre-load times for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. While we don’t have official confirmation of PC pre-load, it will likely be the same time. Here’s when pre-load starts.

PST: June 19 at 9pm

EST: June 20 at midnight local time

CEST: June 19 at 6pm

JST: June 20 at 1am

Are There Any Shadow of the Erdtree Pre-Order Bonuses?

Shadow of the Erdtree has three different editions, including one that comes with a statue of the new villain, Messmer the Impaler. Bandai Namco

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree doesn’t have any pre-order bonuses, but it does have three different editions. Of course, do note that you’ll need a base copy of the game in order to play the DLC.

The standard version of Shadow of the Erdtree costs $40, while a deluxe edition is available for $50, and comes with a digital soundtrack and artbook. Then there’s the massive collector’s edition that costs a whopping $250, but snags you a hard-cover artbook, a digital copy of the soundtrack, and a 46cm figure of Messmer the Impaler.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree launches on June 21 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.