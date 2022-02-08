4 tips for the Dying Light 2 black screen ending glitch before the fix

Dying Light 2 is one of the hottest video game releases for the month of February. Despite being beloved by players and critics, however, its bugs and glitches have started getting in the way of its audience having fun up until the very end of the experience. Are you the victim of a never-ending black screen in the final moments of Dying Light 2? Here’s what you need to know about solving the issue right now.

Dying Light 2 black screen after ending

If you’ve been spending the past week working your way through Dying Light 2, you likely know Techland’s latest game isn’t without its fair share of technical flaws. Most early reviews of the title detracted from their scores due to the high number of bugs, and the issues continue to be so prevalent that the game’s developers announced Dying Light 2’s day-one patch features more than 1,000 tweaks to resolve various shortcomings tied to infinite respawns, crashes, story blockers, and more.

Dying Light 2 is a gruesome game with some pretty nasty bugs. Techland

Despite these solutions, new issues seem to be cropping up for those progressing further into the game. One of the most common bugs includes an infinite black screen that stops players from seeing anything happening at critical moments. Perhaps the most frustrating example of this is when it’s triggered once the player reaches the game’s ending. You can watch a sample of what this bug looks like in action courtesy of Predator on YouTube.

Dying Light 2 has a black screen problem on PC.

Just like it has done with regard to Dying Light 2’s other flaws, the game’s development team at Techland was quick to acknowledge the bug via the game’s official Twitter account. On February 6, reps for the studio listed “various situations that could cause infinite black screens” as a fix on PC that was ready for implementation. In other words, if you’re playing on Steam or the Epic Games Store, it’s possible the problem may already be resolved or the fix will arrive in the coming days.

Subsequent tweets confirm that similar hotfixes are ready for implementation on PlayStation and Xbox as well.

4 tips to help fix a black screen in Dying Light 2

If you’re still experiencing black screens in Dying Light 2, there are four things you can try to resolve the issue yourself.

If you get a black screen, there are a few ways you can squash the bug yourself. Techland