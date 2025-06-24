One Of The Best Nintendo Switch 2 Games Is Closer Than You Think

When Nintendo let media get their hands on the Switch 2 for the first time, one of the weirder reveals was a game called Drag x Drive. It’s a three-on-three basketball game where players are bound to a wheelchair and must use the mouse functionality of both Joy-Cons to steer, stop, and roll forward. Of all the games I played that day, Drag x Drive was the most inventive use of the Switch 2’s most gimmicky new feature. And what looked like a glorified tech demo in its trailer proved to be a ton of fun in practice.

Earlier today, Nintendo committed to an August 14 release date for this creative spin on the sport via its Nintendo Today app. But while I’m excited to get more time with this game in the comfort of my home, I’m also worried that there might not be more to this experience than we’ve already seen.

Let’s focus on the good here. As a game, Drag x Drive is a fantastic time, especially in local multiplayer. I had the luxury of playing with five others at Nintendo’s demo event. And this made tense games all the more enthralling as I could hear the reactions from my teammates and opponents in real-time. I can imagine four players in one room could play for hours and still be entertained. For those who bought a Switch 2 camera, this would also be another fantastic addition to the digital library, as that level of interaction would significantly enhance online play.

The controls take a bit to get used to. As someone who’s never had to use a wheelchair before, wrapping my head around working the two wheels in tandem was a process that the game’s racing game-like tutorial didn’t provide adequate training for. But once I was allowed on the court, getting my bearings and learning how to handle the ball all at once took just about five minutes before I was an effective player on the court. Not only was controlling my character fun, but the other necessary actions, like intercepting passes, signaling that your open, and even taunting opponents, were as seamless as playing the game for real. Drag x Drive does for basketball what SloClap’s Rematch is currently doing for the game of soccer.

Once in the game, Drag x Drive proved to be more than an elaborate case for what will likely be the Switch 2’s most underutilized feature. It was a full-on experience that I could have played for hours. As I mentioned in April, Drag x Drive has the same energy as Arms, another underrated Nintendo gem from early in the original Switch’s lifecycle centered around the console’s weirdest feature. Sure, Drag x Drive’s Rocket League-style sterility doesn’t have the same stylish overtones and charismatic cast as the stretchy-armed boxing game. But it has the same immersive implementation of the hardware’s features that could appeal to players of all ages.

One you’re familiar with the basic controls of Drag x Drive, the rest of the game’s subtilies come naturally. Nintendo

But while the game itself is a fantastic time, I’m worried there might not be more to Drag x Drive than its sturdy foundation. What we played in April was as barebones as it got. There was a tutorial, a free-shooting practice mode, and a mode for pick-up games with others. It was so barebones, in fact, I was worried that Drag x Drive might disappear as a forgotten gem Nintendo didn’t follow through on (maybe we’d see it part of a larger package down the road).

What does Drag x Drive have to offer for players who don’t have a household full of people ready to play at a given moment? Will there be a tournament or career mode, maybe some minigames based on practice drills? In the absence of a new Mario Tennis or Mario Golf game on Switch 2, there’s a lot of potential for Drag x Drive to fill the casual sports hole in the new console’s small library.

I also hope Nintendo opts for a sensible price tag for Drag x Drive. It’s a fun game that people can get a lot of mileage out of with the right modes and features. But I would argue that anything over $40 once again pushes the limits of what people are willing to pay for. The fact that Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour launched at $10, and that Mario Kart World costs $80, doesn’t fill me with hope. Overcharging for a fun new IP could be detrimental to the number of people willing to give it a try.

I’m convinced Nintendo’s got a hit on their hands so long as they supplement its foundation with a compelling game. Nintendo

The next few months are big for Nintendo. Donkey Kong Bananza is out next month and looks like the fresh new platformer the console desperately needs right now. The Mario Party Jamboree expansion also drops, giving millions a reason to return to the most recent game in the series. And of course, a wave of third-party games like Elden Ring and this year’s Madden will make their Nintendo console debut.

Drag x Drive may be too small a title for its own Nintendo Direct amid all these more high-profile releases. But it’s got all the weird charm missing in action during this Nintendo launch. In the 30 minutes I got to play it, Nintendo proved it has a gem on its hands. I just hope this exciting one-off gets the time, attention, and most importantly, the support it deserves.