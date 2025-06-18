Donkey Kong Bananza Looks Weirder And Better Than Nintendo Initially Let On

In its first Direct showcase since the launch of the Switch 2, Nintendo revealed a mountain of new information about Donkey Kong Bananza, and it seems there’s much more to the game than its first reveal hinted at. From its co-op mode, a wealth of new powers, and some surprising cameos, Bananza is about more than just collecting bananas, and the presentation even had a welcome update for original Switch owners.

The game’s first trailer already showed that Donkey Kong Bananza will feature destructible environments as a core gameplay mechanic, and this new look revealed another key concept. Throughout the game, Donkey Kong will unlock transformations with unique skills. Kong Bananza will power Donkey Kong up, giving him a stronger smash attack and the ability to charge through obstacles. Zebra Bananza gives him super speed and the ability to run on water. Ostrich Bananza will let him fly, and look ridiculous doing so.

Donkey Kong Bananza had a lot of surprises to reveal at its Nintendo Direct showcase.

But it’s the strange and unexpected details that are really eye-catching. One of the biggest reveals actually came early through a leak of the game’s box art, but now Nintendo has confirmed it: Pauline, the original Donkey Kong arcade game’s damsel in distress, is back for Bananza with a much bigger part to play. Pauline is an aspiring singer who’s trapped in a rock by an evil mining corporation called VoidCo. That doesn’t make a lot of sense, but she’s an interesting addition regardless.

The more exciting reveal for Pauline — and one that wasn’t spoiled ahead of time — is that she’s also a playable character. Bananza features a co-op mode that lets a second player use Pauline to send charged blasts with her voice, destroying parts of the environment like Donkey Kong does with his fists. Co-op mode can be played locally by using GameShare with a partner who doesn’t own the game, and it can even be shared with the original Switch. Online play is also available by using GameShare with another Switch 2 owner.

Some more familiar faces appeared in the trailer as well. Donkey Kong Country’s Cranky Kong and Rambi the Rhino will show up throughout the adventure, and Diddy and Dixie Kong are briefly shown as well. They don’t seem to have as big of a role as Cranky, but we do see them competing against Donkey Kong and Pauline in a racing minigame.

Despite being a Switch 2 exclusive, Donkey Kong Bananza lets original Switch owners join in the co-op mode. Nintendo

The most bizarre feature feels like it belongs in a revival of Mario Paint, which I mean in a good way. Donkey Kong Bananza will feature what looks like a robust photo mode, but that’s not the only creative mode available. In DK Artist mode, players can use the Switch 2’s mouse controls to carve 3D models out of rocks and other materials. The trailer shows off models of Donkey Kong, Bowser, and Mario, plus a pizza and a parakeet, so it seems like you won’t be limited to just decorating Nintendo-themed creations. DK Artist doesn’t have any obvious connection to the main game — it just looks like an optional way of playing around with mouse mode, which may be the best part about it.

Donkey Kong Bananza may be a strange choice as one of Nintendo’s first Switch 2 games, but the latest Direct shows it has more to offer than it seemed. And if even Donkey Kong is getting such imaginative treatment at the start of the Switch 2’s lifecycle, a lot of good things could be coming down the line.

Donkey Kong Bananza will be released on Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17.