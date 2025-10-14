Final Fantasy is a lot like Mario in that it’s one of the only series out there with so many iconic characters that you can basically fill an entire crossover game with Final Fantasy characters alone. That’s the entire thesis of the Dissidia games, bringing the cast from across three decades of history together, to often hilarious results. Seeing the stoic and subdued Noctis talk to the devilish Shantotto is objectively hilarious — and the new Dissidia has a setting absolutely ripe for those kinds of moments. That’s because Square Enix’s new mobile game, Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy, quite literally drops everyone into modern-day Japan. It’s already sounding like the most unique Dissidia game to date — but that might be a good thing.

Dissidia Duellum is coming to iOS and Android devices in 2026, and it’s genuinely kind of a bizarre little thing already. In the reveal trailer and loads of details already on the website, we can see characters like Lightning and Cloud transported to modern-day Japan, and given streetwear fits to match it. This has already led to hilarious results, like Kain Highwind in a fedora and knit coat, or Zidane rocking the t-shirt and dress vest combo that looks suspiciously like Android 18 from Dragon Ball.

But the setting isn’t just a gimmick to let character designers run wild, as Duellum actually features a brand-new story where a giant crystal appears in the middle of Tokyo and summons warriors from other worlds. The story looks like it’ll carry on the best thing the Dissidia games have always done: fun little moments that shed new light on beloved characters. There’s a real novelty in seeing these Final Fantasy characters interact. And dropping them all into modern Japan together could genuinely lead to incredible results — and I’m hopeful it actually will.

Duellum uses a new art style, almost feeling a bit anime-esque. Square Enix

But the actual format of Duellum is equally as interesting. It's not a fighting game or a traditional RPG, but rather described as a “3vs3 Team Boss Battle Arena.” What that means is that two teams of three aren’t directly fighting each other, but racing to speedily defeat enemies and ultimately, a boss. The Bravery and HP damage system of past games does return, requiring teams to hunt smaller monsters to purify crystals and gain Bravery, then unleash that power to deal damage to the boss. Character Roles also return, and players can equip a variety of abilities to use during battle. The game seems to be leaning into the uniqueness of each character, and currently, Square Enix has announced ten playable characters. Those are:

Warrior of Light - FF1

Kain Highwind - FF4

Krile Mayer Baldesion - FF5

Terrra Branford - FF6

Cloud Strife - FF7

Rinoa Heartilly - FF8

Zidane Tribal - FF9

Lightning - FF13

Gaia - FF14

Prompto Argentum - FF15

The end of the trailer also hints at more characters on the way, prominently featuring the silhouette of Clive Rosfield from FF16 in the middle. But it’s interesting to note that the characters we’ve seen so far are all heroes, and every previous Dissidia game featured a mix of heroes and villains.

Our best guesses for the teased characters are, left to right, Onion Knight (FF3), Rikku (FF10), Delita (FF Tactics), Clive (FF16), Iroha (FF11), and Bartz (FF5). Square Enix

At this point, we don’t know if villains will be playable, but it’s hard to imagine they won’t appear, especially since a shot in the trailer pretty clearly shows a black feather that evokes Sephiroth. The other element we don’t know about is monetization, and whether Duellum, like most of Square Enix’s mobile games, will have a gacha element.

Outside of those unknowns, Duellum is an absolutely fascinating take on the franchise — especially as Dissidia creator Tetsuya Nomura is involved on the project. Nomura has consistently shown a fascination with combining fantasy and modern Japan. Final Fantasy Versus XIII (which became FF15) sported a setting heavily inspired by modern Tokyo.

Duellum’s gameplay is still action-focused, but with a twist. Square Enix

The setting of Quadratum, where Kingdom Hearts 4 also takes place, is essentially a bizarro world version of actual Tokyo — and that setting was supposed to feature in Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link (the mobile game canceled earlier this year). So it’s not entirely surprising to see the Dissidia series embrace this setting, and if that means it leans into more slice-of-life style stories, all the better.

But it’s important to point out that Square Enix also doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to mobile games, and has shut down or canceled nearly a dozen in the last three years alone. So while Dissidia Duellum sounds promising, it also has a lot to prove.

Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy launches in 2026 for iOS and Android devices. Fans can enter a raffle to join a limited Android Beta Test now.