It’s a new month, which means a new batch of (in this case, sort of baffling) additions to the classics catalog with Nintendo Switch Online. As they so often do, the new games available this month feature a mix of well-known games and others you may not have heard of. For October, one of the biggest surprises is a Mario game that will nonetheless be entirely new to most players.

The most recognizable of this month’s new games is one for fighting game fans. Fatal Fury Special was first released in arcades in 1993 before making its way to the Super NES, and later to Sega platforms. An enhanced version of Fatal Fury 2, it adds new characters not featured in the original version of the game. While the Fatal Fury series might not rank up there with the most popular fighting game series, it’s still got plenty of fans, and the addition of a good old-school fighting game on Switch Online is a welcome one.

An oddball collection of games comes to Nintendo Switch Online this month.

Next is a much stranger new game for the collection — Bubsy in: Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind. If you know anything of Bubsy’s reputation, you know this isn’t exactly the first platformer most players were likely hoping to see get a new release. Despite the first game getting a fairly warm reception, the entire Bubsy series up to this point is seen as a bit of a joke, full of mediocre platforming and humor that falls flat way more often than it hits. They’re the kind of games you might sink a lot of time into if you had nothing else to play on your SNES as a kid, but not one most players likely have a lot of nostalgia for.

What makes Bubsy an interesting addition to the catalog right now isn’t the legacy of the series, but where it’s going next. As revealed at this year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live, the series is due for an extremely unlikely revival, and even more surprisingly, it looks great. Due out in 2026, Bubsy 4D is being developed by Fabraz, the studio behind the fantastic indie platformer Demon Turf. The developer seems to be bringing its incredibly fun movement to Bubsy 4D, and while the original Bubsy doesn’t quite stack up to how the new release looks so far, it’s still a compelling oddity to have as part of Switch Online.

The biggest addition to the catalog this month is a Mario game you very likely haven’t played, and maybe haven’t even heard of. Developed by Game Freak, Mario & Wario is a puzzle platformer with little to do with the rest of the Mario series, released only in Japan for the Super Famicom.

To make it even more bizarre, Mario & Wario requires the use of the Super Famicom’s mouse. That means that while it would be virtually unplayable on most other Nintendo consoles, it’s the perfect surprising pick for the Switch 2. Its arrival on Switch Online marks the first time it’s been available outside of Japan in any form.

Unlike most Mario games, you don’t control the mustachioed plumber at all in Mario & Wario. Instead, your mouse moves a fairy named Wanda, who flutters around the level. In each stage, Mario has an object stuck on his head, anything from Yoshi’s egg to a metal bucket, dropped by Wario. That causes him to stumble around stages, leaving Wanda to place blocks or destroy obstacles to give him a clear path. It’s an odd choice, to say the least, resembling Lemmings more than a typical Mario game, but that’s exactly what makes it such a great fit for Switch Online.

This may not be the most exciting month in Switch Online history, but it’s certainly one of the more interesting. Mario & Wario is the clear winner of the new additions, giving players outside of Japan their first look at one of the most original Mario games ever.