Xur's location and wares in Destiny 2 for the weekend of March 27

Since the launch of Destiny 1 in 2014, Guardians have had three constants in their life: regular DLC, the need to grind to increase their power levels, and the tantalizing chance at obtaining some of the best gear in the game by visiting a merchant called Xur every weekend. This "Agent of the Nine" continues to grace Destiny players with his presence each week.

Where did Xur emerge on Friday, March 27, 2020? And what curios is the creepy merchant peddling?

Xur is a strange merchant with a Lovecraftian squid face who appears in a different location within the Destiny 2-verse every Friday around 1 p.m. Eastern, and he departs upon the weekly reset the following Tuesday at the same time of day.

For anyone looking to find him, here's your primer on what Xur's up to this week.

Where is Xur on March 27, 2020, in Destiny 2?

This week, Xur can be found in the EDZ at Winding Cove.

Xur's location. Bungie

If you have trouble finding him, reference the above map with the cursor pinned to his location. He's located atop a cliff that's rather high up, so this is one of the more challenging Xur spots to reach.

What does Xur have for sale on March 27, 2020 in Destiny 2?

Here's what Xur is selling from March 27, 2020 until reset on March 31, 2020:

The Huckleberry

Bungie

Submachine Gun, Kinetic, 29 Legendary Shards

Abilities:

Ride the Bull — Increased rate of fire and recoil while you're holding down the trigger. Kills with this weapon reload a portion of the magazine.

Increased rate of fire and recoil while you're holding down the trigger. Kills with this weapon reload a portion of the magazine. Rampage — Kills with this weapon temporarily grant increased damage. Can stack three times.

Should you buy The Huckleberry? Yes! It's a must buy. This gun is best-used when facing down a large number of weaker foes in PVE in situations where Ride the Bull and Rampage can combo, so not only does the magazine refill a bit with each kill, but the damage increases as well. It's so potent that some have called it the best exotic submachine gun in the game. You can only acquire it from random drops or Xur, and he last stocked it in August 2019.

The Sixth Coyote

Bungie

Hunter Chest, 23 Legendary Shards

Abilities:

Double Dodge — Gain a second dodge charge.

Should you buy The Sixth Coyote? Yes! By using the double dodge ability, you'll be able to make stellar maneuvers that help you evade enemies, but for Hunters, a dodge means either automatic reload or Melee recharge when near enemies. Depending on your specific build, this can be devastatingly effective in close-range combat, but the reload option is universally useful. If you purchase it, give it a go in the currently running Iron Banner. You'll definitely like it.

Crest of Alpha Lupi

Bungie

Hunter chest, 23 Legendary Shards

Abilities:

Survival Well — Generates an additional Orb of Light from Supers and a healing pulse when Barricade is activated.

Should you buy the Crest of Alpha Lupi? If you're planning to play a supportive role to your team in a PVP mode like Trials of Osiris, then this could be quite valuable. Using your Titan's barrier can give your team the moment they need to recharge to fight another day, or it'll give one of your allies a chance to revive a downed comrade. If that sounds like your style, then yes, buy it.

Skull of Dire Ahamkara

Bungie

Warlock Head, 23 Legendary Shards

Abilities:

Actual Grandeur — Provides additional damage resistance during Nova Bomb. Nova Bomb kills grant Super energy.