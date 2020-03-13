Xur's location and inventory in Destiny 2 from March 13-17, 2020

Since the launch of Destiny 1 in 2014, Guardians have had three constants in their life: regular new content, a desire to grind for new gear, and the possibility of obtaining excellent new gear through a merchant called Xur who wanders into the game's solar system every weekend.

Where did Xur emerge on Friday, March 13? And what curios is the creepy merchant peddling? Keep reading to find out.

Xur is a strange merchant with a dark, Lovecraftian squid face who wears a dark robe and appears in a different location within the Destiny 2-verse every Friday around 1 p.m. Eastern. He previously popped up at 12 p.m. Eastern, but Daylight Savings has put his schedule (and all Destiny 2 resets) a little out of whack.

He brings with him a brand new inventory of random exotic items available for purchase with Legendary Shards, and he departs upon the weekly reset the following Tuesday at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Because they're totally random, the items he sells are often a mixed bag; They can either be incredible boons for endgame players, or they might be absolute drags. Hunters might have excellent treasure waiting for them the same week that a frustrated Titan tries to attack the merchant for selling that same terrible pair of gloves. For completionists and collectors who want every piece of exotic armor and every exotic weapon, a visit to Xur is a necessary weekly ritual. Finding him has never been particularly easy, unless you have a resource like this.

Things used to be simpler in the first Destiny when Xur would only appear in social spaces. He must’ve gotten one heck of a permit between the two games because in Destiny 2 he can set up shop on any explorable planet in Patrol mode. Don't worry: He still shows up in the Tower occasionally, but for anyone looking to learn more about the merchant this week, here's what to know.

Where is Xur on March 13, 2020 in Destiny 2?

This week, Xur is making it easy for everyone! The merchant can be found hanging out in the Tower.

Bungie

If you have trouble finding him, reference the above map with the cursor pinned to his location. Just follow the red path from the spawn point.

What is in Xur's inventory the weekend of March 13?

Before heading over to the Agent of the Nine’s curio shop, you might want to know if what he’s got in stock is worth your time. This is what Xur is selling from March 13, 2020 to reset:

Coldheart

Bungie

Trace Rifle, Arc Damage, 29 Legendary Shards

The Coldheart began life in Destiny 2 as a pre-order bonus before joining the regular item inventory in December 2017. As you can imagine, this means the Coldheart is just fine. Similar to last week's Prometheus Lens, the Coldheart fires a straight laser attack, allowing for consistent damage output. The weapon has some nice features like range and stability, but it's quite skippable.

Is the Coldheart worth it? No.

Lucky Pants

Bungie

Hunter Leg Armor, 23 Legendary Shards

If you're a Hunter that enjoys a good Hand Cannon, these slacks are a must-buy ! Once worn by Cayde-6, Lucky Pants come with the Illegally Modded Holster effect, meaning that every precision hit you make will load one round to a stowed Hand Cannon. Additionally, when you swap Hand Cannons, they'll equip faster and have momentarily boosted accuracy. If you're using the Thorn for Trials, as we suggested in our guide, these slacks are perfect. It also combos well with Cayde's Ace of Spades.

Are the Lucky Pants worth it? Without a doubt, this is a must-buy.

Ashen Wake

Bungie

Titan Gauntlets, 23 Legendary Shards

The Ashen Wake is a must buy ! Using its Bring the Heat perk, all fusion grenades now explode on impact and you'll have quicker throwing speed. It's fantastic armor for the new Trials game mode as you can easily dominate players packed in small quarters with some well-timed grenade throws! It's also quite useful in PvE, while

Is the Ashen Wake worth it? Most definitely!

Chromatic Fire

Bungie

Warlock Chest Armor, 23 Legendary Shard

This one won't completely change how you play Destiny 2, but it's fun enough. Don't buy it if you're currently slogging through endgame content. Chromatic Fire is most at home while facing off against a bunch of mediocre mob-type enemies. The Crystalline Transistor perk allows you to create explosions when you get precision kills with a weapon that matches your subclass. The explosion made is a bit too weak to be useful in general PvE or PvP, but it's top-notch in Momentum Control

Were Momentum Control to return tomorrow, this would be the best chest armor to own. Crystalline Transistor would go from annoying perk to a one-stop killing machine. If you're low on Legendary Shards, avoid this. If you can splurge a little and want to future-proof your game, then Chromatic Fire is for you.