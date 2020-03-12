Everything you need to know about the return of Destiny 2's Trials of Osiris

Destiny 2 kicked off Season 10 — Season of the Worthy — earlier this week with a flood of new activities and weapons. Season 10 also comes with the crucial return of an intense PVP competition called Trials of Osiris. Starting the weekend of March 13, the popular 3v3 elimination game mode will make a seemingly permanent return Destiny 2.

When can you access Trials of Osiris? Are there any hurdles to leap over before you can? What else needs to be done to prepare?

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Start Time

Trials of Osiris will hit Guardians upon Friday, March 13’s daily reset at 12 p.m. Eastern and last until the following Tuesday (just like Xur). It will then activate again every Friday at 12 p.m. Eastern

What maps will be in Trials of Osiris?

The new Trials of Osiris will be packaged with three legacy maps, returning for the first time since Destiny 1. Players can enjoy The Cauldron, Exodus Blue, and The Anomaly on their Trials adventures.

What rewards does Trials of Osiris provide?

By partaking in Trials of Osiris, you and every other Guardian has the chance to win impressive rewards with every victory. There are exclusive weapons and armor sets that can only be obtained through Trials of Osiris, many of which are returning from Destiny 1. However, the best reward is still at the Lighthouse, a location on Mercury accessed by winning seven matches without a single loss on a card.

Don’t worry about being perfect on your first card, assuming this is going to be like Destiny 1. You’ll get as many cards as you need, so long as you have the scratch to pay for them.

Flawless victories should grant you and your fireteam access to three chests that house Exotic items. These will make your game far easier in both PVE and PVP.

According to a Reddit datamine, Destiny 2’s Trials lack Adept weapons. In the first Destiny, these were super-powered weapons primarily obtained only at the Lighthouse. It’s unknown if these will be available when the mode goes live or if they'll be added at a later point.

Like before, you’ll still glow gold for a week after entering the Lighthouse.

What boons does the Trials of Osiris have this time around?

In Destiny 1, Trials had purchasable modifiers called “boons” that made your time getting to the Lighthouse significantly easier. For example, there was a boon called “Mercy” that subtracted a loss from your card, reducing the need to purchase a new card.

Boons are back for Destiny 2’s take on the game mode. According to a datamine posted to Reddit, there are five total boons this time around:

Experience : Grants Bonus EX from Trials wins, scaling with wins on a ticket.

: Grants Bonus EX from Trials wins, scaling with wins on a ticket. Confidence : Grants bonus rewards from Flawless Chest.

: Grants bonus rewards from Flawless Chest. Mercy : Forgives one loss per run.

: Forgives one loss per run. Wealth : Increased tokens (Trials currency) from completing and winning Trials matches.

: Increased tokens (Trials currency) from completing and winning Trials matches. Ferocity: With zero losses, your third win grants a bonus win.

It’s unknown how many boons you’ll be able to use per card. Assuming you’ll have access to two boons, it’s theoretically possible that you can enter the Lighthouse with six wins and one loss by stacking the boons Ferocity and Mercy. Either way, they’re surely going to make your time far easier.

Bungie

What’s the best way to reach the Lighthouse?

Even confident Guardians have had some difficulty reaching the Lighthouse's hallowed ground in the past. In Destiny 1, it was a common practice to hire a mercenary-type figure with real money that would assist players in reaching the location. Of course, that’s not ideal. Doing it yourself can be tough as well. To avoid hiring such a figure, follow some simple tips to make your experience easier.

Perfect your sniper shot.

An easy way to get a kill early on, discombobulating the enemy team, is to snipe one of their players. This can usually be done in the first 30 seconds of a round. Doing so will make the enemy team either devote time to reviving their player, allowing you to get the jump on them or leave them handicapped for the remaining skirmishes. Either way, it’s a win for your strategy.

Be on mic, even if you don’t know the other players.

Ideally, you’ll enter Trials with your two best friends and you’ll all work together like a well-oiled machine. However, that’s not likely for many Guardians given schedules, friends that play Destiny, etc. If you’re stuck with a bunch of randoms, it’s crucial that you’re on mic, communicating your field of vision and enemy movements to other players.

Most current-gen consoles came packaged with a mic that can be used by plugging it into your controller. If you no longer have access to that mic, any $10 pair of earbuds should also have one included.

If you’re in a situation where you can’t purchase a mic, nor have access to one, make sure you’re listening to every word spoken to whoever is on the mic.

Block revives.

Once a foe is downed, they can be revived by their teammates. Block that from happening by firing at anyone attempting to revive a friend. In many cases, it's worth it to immediately execute an all-out attack to surround an enemy's body. Being proactive in this regard should allow you to get some easy kills on those trying to regroup.

Tag-team enemies.

Don't travel alone unless you have to, because taking on opponents by yourself will almost certainly result in your demise. If you can shoot at a foe with a teammate present, the enemy will feel overwhelmed and won’t be able to defeat both of you. If they can knock out one of you, the survivor who kills the foe can revive their fallen ally, leading your team to an unabashed victory!

revoker Bungie

What are the best weapons for Trials?

While ideally, you’d stick with whatever weapon floats your boat, taking out as many as possible, there’s a meta to Trials that can’t be avoided. We have five weapons that you can use to up your Trials game.

Revoker:

Remember how we said to snipe your foes? This is the best weapon to do so with. If you miss a shot, it will be refunded in mere seconds, allowing you to make the most of that early game disarray. Not to mention that a precise headshot with the Revoker can easily shut down supers. This can work in almost any loadout.

Thorn:

If you're looking for a good primary arm, choose Thorn! It does some initial damage but will continue to inflict harm with its damage-over-time capabilities that function like a temporary poison. Even if you have light confrontations, know your foe will be on their last legs from just a little prick.

Blast Furnace:

This is easily the best Pulse Rifle in the game, and it's a great option for both PvP and PvE. It has an aggressive frame perk, enabling massive damage. You can double that up with mods like Drop Mag, Snapshot Sights, and Kill Clip, making for a formidable weapon.