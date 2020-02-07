Xur's location and wares in Destiny 2 from February 7-11, 2020

Since the launch of Destiny 1 in 2014, Guardians have had three constants in their life: regular new content, a desire to grind for new gear, and the possibility of obtaining excellent new gear through a merchant called Xur who wanders into the game's solar system every weekend.

Where did Xur emerge on Friday, February 7, 2020? And what curios is the creepy merchant peddling? Keep reading to find out.

Xur is a strange merchant with a dark, Lovecraftian squid face who wears a dark robe and appears in a different location within the Destiny 2-verse every Friday around 12 p.m. Eastern. He brings with him a brand new inventory of random exotic items available for purchase with Legendary Shards, and he departs upon the weekly reset the following Tuesday at 12 p.m. Eastern.

Because they're totally random, the items he sells are often a mixed bag; They can either be incredible boons for endgame level players, or they might be absolute drags. Hunters might have excellent treasure waiting for them the same week that a frustrated Titan tries to attack the merchant for selling that same terrible pair of gloves. But for completionists and collectors who want every piece of exotic armor and every exotic weapon, a visit to Xur is a necessary weekly ritual. Finding him has never been particularly easy within the game.

It used to be simpler in the first Destiny when Xur would only show up in social spaces. He must’ve gotten one heck of a permit between the two games because in Destiny 2 he can set up shop on any explorable planet in Patrol mode. Don't worry: He still shows up in the Tower occasionally. But for anyone looking to find him, here's your primer on what Xur's up to this week.

Here's Xur Destiny 2, Bungie

Where is Xur on February 7, 2020 in Destiny 2?

This week, Xur can be found in the Tower behind the Dead Orbit area, on the platform at the top-left of the hanger area. If you have trouble finding him, reference the above map with the cursor pinned to his location.

What does Xur have for sale this week?

Before heading over to the Agent of the Nine’s curio shop, you might want to know if what he’s got in stock is worth your time.

This is what Xur is selling from February 7 to 11, 2020:

Black Talon , Sword: 29 Legendary Shards

, Sword: 29 Legendary Shards Knucklehead Radar , Hunter helmet, Void: 23 Legendary Shards

, Hunter helmet, Void: 23 Legendary Shards Lion Rampant , Titan legs, Arc: 23 Legendary Shards

, Titan legs, Arc: 23 Legendary Shards Aeon Soul , Warlock arms, Arc: 23 Legendary Shards

, Warlock arms, Arc: 23 Legendary Shards Exotic Engram : 97 Legendary Shards

: 97 Legendary Shards Invitation quest : 9 Legendary Shards

: 9 Legendary Shards Five of Swords Challenge Card

Does Xur have anything worth purchasing?

If you’re a new Titan, Lion Rampant is well worth your legendary shards. The item can make obtaining exotics like Whisper of the Worm and Outbreak Perfected far less of a headache. Quite a few players also swear by these legs as their go-to PVP armor. The ability on these fancy pants doubles the duration of all Lift abilities for a Titan and increases directional control while airborne and it increases hip-fire accuracy. Combined with a mod like Icarus Grip, then your Titan can become a monster from the air.

Otherwise, this is one of Xur’s worst selections in months. Many of his items are passably useful but easily replaced by better alternatives. Knucklehead Radar provides radar even when aiming down the sights, which can be useful in most PVP confrontations in the Crucible, but its utility is outclassed by many other Hunter exotics. It might be worth picking up, but most Hunters will have it by now anyway.

Definitely don’t purchase the Aeon Soul for Warlock. It’s a terrible item and you can obtain it for free by completing the Curse of Osiris DLC campaign. Its main perk requires that your entire Fireteam equip an Aeon piece of armor, and even then, the perks it grants aren't that effective.