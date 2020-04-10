Xur's location and wares in Destiny 2 for the weekend of April 10

Since the launch of the first Destiny in 2014, Guardians have had three constants in their life: regular DLC, the need to grind, and the tantalizing chance at obtaining some of the best gear in the game by visiting a merchant called Xur every weekend. This "Agent of the Nine" continues to grace Destiny players with his presence each week.

Where did Xur emerge on Friday, April 10, 2020? And what curios is the creepy merchant peddling?

Xur is a strange merchant with a Lovecraftian squid face who appears in a different location within the Destiny 2-verse every Friday around 1 p.m. Eastern, and he departs upon the weekly reset the following Tuesday at the same time.

For anyone looking to find him, here's your primer on what Xur's up to this week.

Where is Xur on April 10, 2020 in Destiny 2?

This week, Xur can be found on Titan, to the east of the Rig landing zone.

Xur Location on April 10 Bungie

If you have trouble finding him, reference the above map with the cursor pinned to his location.

What does Xur have for sale on April 10, 2020, in Destiny 2?

Here's what Xur is selling from April 10, 2020 until reset on April 14, 2020:

The Jade Rabbit

The Jade Rabbit Bungie

Scout Rifle, Kinetic, 29 Legendary Shards

Abilities:

Zen Moment – Causing damage with this weapon increases its stability.

Causing damage with this weapon increases its stability. The Fate of All Fools – Chain body shots to gain bonus damage on your next precision shot and return ammo to the magazine.

Should you buy The Jade Rabbit? If you're entering this weekend with a limited selection of Legendary Shards, the Jade Rabbit is what you should splurge on. It's an incredible scout rifle in both PvP and PvE. In modes featuring increased damage like Momentum Control, it'll be like you're carrying the scythe of death themselves! Its damage will strengthen with every shot. The Jade Rabbit is a must buy.

The Sixth Coyote

The Sixth Coyote Bungie

Hunter Chest, 23 Legendary Shards

Abilities:

Double Dodge — Gain a second dodge charge.

Should you buy The Sixth Coyote? Yes! Dodging allows you to make stellar maneuvers that help you evade enemies, and for Hunters, they get either automatic reload or Melee recharge when near enemies. Depending on your specific build, this can be devastatingly effective in close-range combat, but the reload option is universally useful. You'll definitely like it.

Hallowfire Heart

Hallowfire Heart Bungie

Titan Chest, 23 Legendary Shards

Abilities:

Sunfire Furnace – Improves the recharge rate of your Solar abilities. Greatly improves recharge rate while your Super is charged.

Should you buy the Hallowfire Heart? This is a fantastic week for Destiny 2 players. You should definitely pick up the Hallowfire Heart. Solar Titans will essentially become living, breathing human-sized suns with the Hallowfire Heart, spewing attacks(and UV Rays) left and right. When used in conjunction with your Super, any battle can go in your favor.

Geomag Stabilizers

Geomag Stabilizers Bungie

Warlock Boots, 23 Legendary Shards

Abilities:

Close Enough – When Chaos Reach Super energy is almost full, sprinting tops it off. Damaging enemies with Chaos Reach extends its duration.