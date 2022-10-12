How to get a free Destiny 2 rainbow transmat for National Coming Out Day

Pride
Show your pride, Guardian!
Shepard Sherbell/Corbis Historical/Getty Images
National Coming Out Day is celebrated October 11, the anniversary of the historic 1987 March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. It’s a day to support queer people, whether they’re out or not, by making solidarity visible.
Bungie
To celebrate National Coming Out Day 2022, Destiny 2 developer Bungie released a lovely new rainbow transmat that’s free for all players and a set of wallpapers celebrating LGBTQ+ identities.