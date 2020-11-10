As a live-service game that's always online , Destiny 2 has a slew of potential connectivity and server issues that occasionally might interrupt your multiplayer first-person shooter experience. Particularly with the advent of November 10's Beyond Light expansion — and any subsequent updates to the game — these errors might happen more frequently.

Whether you're getting an error message that the game is " temporarily at capacity " or more specific error codes like " chicken " or " baboon ," here's a look at what these common errors mean, and what you can do about it.

For any and all specific issues, Destiny 2 developer Bungie has a help forum on the company's official website, which is a great place for reporting any bugs. But there's also an informational Help section available on the website as well that offers helpful rundowns of any and all scheduled maintenance that might disrupt servers. More timely updates will also come from the official @BungieHelp Twitter account.

What does it mean when Destiny 2 servers are "temporarily at capacity"?

This error hit many 'Destiny 2' players on November 10. bungie

Destiny 2 regularly houses daily players in the hundreds of thousands. During June 2019, the average number of daily players peaked at over 1 million. And according to PlayerCounter.com, that number remains just over a million in 2020. But that's with the ebb and flow of different people playing at different times of day. When a large enough number of players try logging in at the same time — like when Beyond Light is scheduled to launch — it could cause stress on the game servers.

This specific error also happened during the fall 2019 launch of the Shadowkeep Destiny 2 expansion, so they're to be expected around these annual relaunches.

Are the Destiny 2 servers offline?

If Destiny 2 is undergoing any kind of maintenance, then the servers may be offline. This happens with every major annual update but also the many smaller updates in between.

If the in-game menu says that servers are offline, then that's definitely what the issue is. The best thing you can do is check places like the @BungieHelp Twitter account or the official www.bungie.net/en/Help website. The former will always provide ongoing updates, and the latter will always have a banner at the top of the page with a note about any active Service Alerts.

What do the Destiny 2 error codes mean?

There are at least a dozen different error codes that may pop up for Destiny 2 players depending on the circumstances. The best course of action is to go to www.bungie.net/en/Help and search for the specific error code. Bungie will clarify what the error means and advise players as to what they should do in order to fix the error.

Destiny 2 Error Code: Chicken

Cayde-6 holding a chicken. Bungie

One of the most common errors leading up to the November 10 launch of Beyond Light was "Chicken," a somewhat broad error related to generalized connection issues. The official Bungie article on the error offers the following tips for fixing the issue:

A wired connection is recommended to play Destiny. If the connection is being used for other things when playing Destiny, such as streaming, it's recommended to quit those programs. Clear the Console Cache or clear the download cache in the Steam launcher. Power cycling the main router/modem. Review our guide on improving latency and packet loss. Follow our Networking Troubleshooting Guide for best optimizing the connection to Destiny, and our Advanced Steps Networking Guide for possible router solutions, including information on UPnP, NAT, and Port Forwarding. This may be an internet service provider issue, so players may need to contact their provider about possible service interruptions. If players still encounter this issue after following the previous steps, please create a thread in our #Help Forum.

Destiny 2 Error Code: Newt/Olive

Newt and Olive seem related to an unspecified error with a particular activity, but with Olive, it may be due to testing being performed by Bungie. This might trigger when you try to fly into the Last City or the Crucible or a Strike, but some sort of error occurs and you aren't able to load the activity.

How to fix it:

Bungie merely says to retry that activity again

Alternatively, they advise you exit the app completely and relaunch

Destiny 2 Error Code: Sheep

Sheep is an error code that will pop up with far more frequency around the big annual updates and other smaller updates. It happens whenever someone with an outdated version of the game joins the Fireteam of a player with the up-to-date version.

How to fix it:

Make sure every member of your Fireteam installs the latest update

Destiny 2 Error Code: Baboon

Perhaps the most common Destiny error code of all time that appeared frequently in the Destiny 1 era, Baboon, relates to internet congestion and/or packet loss due to hardware issues. In plainer terms, something is interrupting the connection between your console and Bungie's servers.

How to fix it:

The best thing to do is to switch to a wired ethernet connection between your console and wireless router rather than rely on wifi.

Bungie also suggests force-quitting the game by closing out of the application completely and relaunching it.

Destiny 2 Error Code: Anteater

Similar to Baboob, Anteater has to do with a network disconnect caused by "circumstances outside of [Bungie's] network." (In other words, it's probably on your end.)

"This can be the result of ISP issues, packet loss, complications with various network hardware, wifi glitches, and other impacting variables to general connection stability," the help page reads.

How to fix it:

Test your internet connection on your console/PC to start and consider restarting your modem and router

Use Bungie's Network Troubleshooting Guide to further diagnose the problem

Destiny 2 Error Code: Guitar

Guitar is a somewhat unique error that occurs when the player leaves too many items on the ground during an activity, particularly in something like Gambit where ammo, engrams, and Motes of Light will all linger on the ground for some time.

These following items all fall to the ground:

Orbs of Light

Glimmer

Engrams (Rare, Legendary, Powerful, etc.)

Ammo (Kinetic, Special, Power)

Destination Materials

In short, you might get booted from your game if you don't pick up all of the great things on the ground.

How to fix it:

Pick up your items!

Clear the console cache or clear the download cache in the Steam launcher

For any other error codes, you can search for them on Bungie's official help page.