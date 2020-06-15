Death Stranding and Half-Life crossover includes a "familiar face" on PC

While Death Stranding's release on PC has been delayed slightly, and as the new July 14 release date approaches, more details have been revealed about an upcoming crossover with the Half-Life universe.

The crossover is much more detailed than any of us might've predicted

505 Games, the publisher of the PC port, shared information about Death Stranding's technical specs on June 11, and 505 Games offered some key details on the new Half-Life content that has been teased for the PC version of the game. This new crossover material will add more than just new items to the game, as we are getting a bit more story material as well.

One of the rewards for completing the Half-Life crossover missions is an orange Bridges vehicle with the Half-Life logo n it. Kojima Production, 505 Games, Valve

"A familiar face has crossed over into the world of Death Stranding, impersonating Bridges’ employees and sending request emails prompting Sam to locate and secure companion cubes throughout the world," the press release explains. "Completing these requests will reveal the mystery behind the friendly imposter and award Sam with useful new equipment and accessories."

For those that have been itching for more story material from Hideo Kojima following the game's bombastic and mind-bending conclusion, this PC port is worth checking out. It also raises the question of who this "familiar face" from Half-Life is. Gordon Freeman doesn't seem very likely as he doesn't speak, but we wouldn't be surprised to see the technologically astute Alyx Vance or the mysterious G-Man show up and connect Half-Life to Death Stranding.

Could this DLC tie into the ending of Half-Life: Alyx? For fans of both Death Stranding and Half-Life, it appears that this crossover will be more narratively significant than it initially seemed. With the release of Black Mesa, Half-Life Alyx, and now this Death Stranding mission, Valve seems keen on bringing Half-Life back in full force.

A 505 Games representative previously confirmed to Inverse that the Half-Life missions and items will also be available in the Epic Games Store version of Death Stranding, so you don't have to worry about which retailer you purchase the game from. Other new features in the PC version of Death Stranding include a photo mode and widescreen support.

If you want to know if your computer can handle Death Stranding for PC, check out the technical requirements for varying levels of graphical fidelity. The port isn't too technically demanding, so Kojima fans should keep it in mind if they want to experience the new Half-Life content:

Minimum 30fps - 720p (1280x720):

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

Direct X: Version 12

HDD Space: 80GB

Sound Cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended 30fps - 1080p (1920x1080):

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or Radeon RX 570 4 GB

Direct X: Version 12

HDD Space: 80GB

Sound Cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended 60fps - 1080p (1920x1080):

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590

Direct X: Version 12

HDD Space: 80GB

Sound Cards: DirectX compatible

The technical requirements for Death Stranding on PC. 505 Games, Kojima Productions