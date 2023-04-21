12 Essential Skills to Help You Survive in Dead Island 2

You won’t get far in Dead Island 2 without using your Skill cards effectively. These are special perks that grant your characters various bonuses or powerful ways to take down deadly zombies. They come in the form of cards that are unlocked as you level up, with a slew of options across multiple categories. Ideally, you’ll want to pick Skills that adhere to your play style and character, but experimentation is encouraged as well. With so many Skills to choose from, it’s easy to become overwhelmed when deciding which ones to apply to your character. In this guide, we’ll go through the 12 best Skills in Dead Island 2.

The Best Dead Island 2 Abilities

Abilities are often simple, yet effective Skills that you’ll use frequently. Deep Silver

Dodge

It might sound overly simplistic, but the Dodge skill is invaluable, as it allows you to quickly get out of harm’s way with the press of a button.

Drop Kick

Likewise, the Drop Kick is fantastic for staggering zombies — particularly large groups. You can run around and continuously use this move to leave enemies open for attacks.

War Cry

The War Cry Skill works best in co-op. Use it to boost your squad’s toughness, while also weakening the zombies around you.

Spitting Cobra

Use this Fury Special Skill to vomit Caustic bile on zombies, which is extremely powerful, as most enemies aren’t immune to this particular status effect. When it comes to pure damage output, Spitting Cobra is easily a top choice.

The Best Dead Island 2 Survivor Skills

Survivor Skills are a bit more passive than Abilities, though, they’ll still come in handy often. Deep Silver

Safe Space

Depending on the area and your familiarity with these types of games, you’ll likely use Med Kits often. That’s why we like the Safe Space Skill, which causes an explosion when you use a Med Kit, knocking enemies off balance.

Ravenous

Fury Mode serves as a special attack that charges up over time. With the Ravenous Skill, players can actually defeat zombies while Fury Mode is engaged to extend its duration.

Safety First

The aforementioned Dodge Skill is quite handy, and it works well alongside Safety First. This regenerates your health upon executing a well-timed Dodge (or Block). Since Med Kits can be rare sometimes, you’ll likely get a lot of use from the Saftey First Skill.

The Best Dead Island 2 Slayer Skills

As the name suggests, Slayer Skills are more offensive, meant to help you demolish the zombies you encounter in Dead Island 2. Deep Silver

Corpse Bomb

In Dead Island 2, it’s common to encounter hordes of zombies. But the Corpse Bomb can make your life easier, as zombies defeated while in Fury Mode will explode, dealing splash damage to other enemies around them.

Cull the Weak

We like the Cull the Weak Skill since it gives you a small damage boost when you attack zombies who are at low health. This can make it easier to eliminate zombies more consistently.

The Limb Reaper

One of Dead Island 2’s main features is the ability to dismember — or maim — zombies in the most brutal ways possible. The Limb Reaper Skill grants health regeneration after maiming a zombie.

The Best Dead Island 2 Numen Skills

Finally, Numen Skills are some of the most powerful in the game and are reserved for higher-level characters. Deep Silver

Born Survivor

The Born Survivor Skill gives you one last chance before you get totally knocked out. This Skill will trigger upon knock-out, and instead, drain your Fury, while also allowing you to regain health by attacking enemies. It’s highly useful during hectic battles.

Glass Cannon

Glass Cannon does just that, boosting your critical damage — even more so when your health is low — while also reducing your toughness. It’s a Skill that works best for players who need a little push when taking on large hordes.

Dead Island 2 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC now.