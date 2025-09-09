In any relationship, it’s important to understand how you and your partner are different and work to find common ground. That’s especially true when your girlfriend is a dark knight pledged to the god of evil who traveled here from another reality to fight a malevolent wizard and you’re just a girl trying to get by.

This oh so common conundrum is explored in taking my Dark Knight Girlfriend to the corner store, a short, sweet visual novel available for free on Steam and Itch. With lovely hand-drawn art and a story that’s both silly and touching, it’s a perfect little romance you can finish in under an hour before bed — or to give yourself a break from a certain brutal indie game that launched the day after it.

Taking my Dark Knight Girlfriend to the corner store is a fish-out-of-water comedy game with a soft heart. FutureFriends Games

Taking my Dark Knight Girlfriend to the corner store opens right there in the corner store, as the anxious Dana tries to get through the trip with Brunhilde, the imposing dark knight who recently stepped out of a portal in the sky and into her life, without getting anyone murdered. The trouble is that Brunhilde isn’t just here to enjoy slushies and try on novelty corner store sunglasses (though she does that, too), but to track down the dastardly Gray Wizard. See, when Brunhilde first arrived on Earth, she asked Dana to help lead her to her quarry, and Dana, wanting to spend more time with the imposing and beautiful servant of the Dark One before her, agreed to help on her quest.

Which brings them to the corner store, where Dana promises Brunhilde they might find a lead on the Gray Wizard, but is really just an excuse to hang out and pick up some groceries. Most of the humor of taking my Dark Knight Girlfriend to the corner store comes from the absurd premise that’s set up in its title, along with Dana’s bumbling attempts to turn a sacred quest for revenge into a cute date. As Dana tries her best to show Brunhilde a good time, the latter is busy casting spells on shopkeepers who dare deny her the opportunity to haggle and incinerating gummy worms for defying her attempts to open their plastic packaging.

Dana and Brunhilde have a relationship to admire, even if one of them is a servant of an evil god. FutureFriends Games

Taking my Dark Knight Girlfriend to the corner store is first and foremost a comedy game, but it’s not entirely a joke. Beneath the sight gags and fish-out-of-water jokes, taking my Dark Knight Girlfriend to the corner store is a story about two trans women who’ve both lost a lot (whether that’s from transitioning in a world that’s deeply cruel to people like them or through the machinations of an evil wizard), taking solace in each other’s company. Brunhilde, in particular, plays with typical notions of femininity, her immense and intimidating power clashing with the world around her at every turn.

Maybe it’s just my own habit of exploring my hopeless romantic side through games when autumn rolls around speaking, but taking my Dark Knight Girlfriend to the corner store feels like the perfect balm right now. Brunhilde is demanding and intense, but never once does she chastise Dana for her softness or wield her power over her diminutive companion. And Dana immediately accepts that Brunhilde sticking out like a sore thumb isn’t a flaw, but a unique quality to be admired. Taking my Dark Knight Girlfriend to the corner store is a cute, funny love story that’s not even trying to be more, but especially now with trans rights under constant attack, seeing this couple of misfits find love was exactly what I needed — even if it did leave me pining for a dark knight to watch over me, too.

taking my Dark Knight Girlfriend to the corner store is available now on PC.