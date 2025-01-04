XBox Game Pass Just Quietly Released This Indie Horror Masterpiece

The horror genre, whether its slasher movies, spooky TV shows, or violent video games, usually puts a monster at the center of the conflict. Sure, we may root for the monster, or even empathize with them. We certainly idolize them, buying franchise figures and other merch. But to become them? A new release on Game Pass offers up the chance to do just that — to great effect.

Carrion from Phobia Game Studio and Devolver Digital is a reverse horror title that puts players in control of an amorphous, bloody blob who must escape from a research lab where its been tormented by government scientists. It’s hubris personified, a thrilling excuse to be an instrument of vengeance dishing out gory justice as you navigate a puzzling labyrinth of pipes and tunnels in pursuit of freedom.

Released in 2020, Carrion quickly garnered acclaim for its unique premise, fluid gameplay, and grotesquely satisfying execution. If you’ve ever dreamed of wreaking havoc as a tentacled monstrosity straight out of a Lovecraftian nightmare, this is the game for you. The game's narrative is minimalist, delivered through environmental storytelling and cryptic flashbacks. But what Carrion lacks in overt exposition, it makes up for with atmosphere. Every blood-soaked corridor and panicked scream tells a story of its own, immersing you in a world that feels both alien and eerily familiar.

Visually, Carrion boasts a striking pixel art style that perfectly complements its grotesque subject matter. The animations are fluid, and the environments are richly detailed, with a stark contrast between the sterile, oppressive research facility and the chaos you leave in your wake. The sound design is equally impressive, with unsettling ambient noises and the occasional burst of chilling music amplifying the tension.

It’s all fun and games until containment is breached. Phobia Game Studios

The gameplay is where Carrion truly shines. Controlling the creature is a delightfully visceral experience. Using smooth, physics-based movement, you slither, crawl, and dash through air vents, narrow tunnels, and open spaces with horrifying speed. Whether you’re flinging soldiers around with your tendrils or smashing through walls in a rage-filled frenzy, the game ensures that you feel like an unstoppable force of nature.

You are, in fact, stoppable. Your human foes quickly progress from meek scientists to flame-thrower wielding security forces and armored drones. It’s a well-balanced difficulty curve aided by the intuitive level design and controls. You don’t just kill enemies, you consume them. And as you grow so does your skill set.

Evolution is a key component of the Carrion experience. The more enemies you kill and consume, the faster you’ll evolve new abilities. Your initial form as an oozing pile of flesh and teeth can learn to do some incredible things. You start out shooting cobwebs and using camouflage but soon you’ve got spiky armor and mind control. Abilities aren’t just for combat, almost all of them have a traversal component that will allow you to access new areas and expand your exploration.

Don’t fight fire with fire, fight it with a flurry of spiked tendrils. Phobia Game Studios

Carrion manages this late-game power surge well. It avoids the pitfalls that plague similar titles which force you to feel underpowered and vulnerable for far too long before you develop any real ability to defend yourself. Carrion begins and ends as a power fantasy, and even in your most rudimentary form you are a terrifying force to be reckoned with for any human unlucky enough to be in your way.

Clocking in at around 5-7 hours, Carrion doesn’t overstay its welcome. Its brevity ensures that the gameplay remains fresh and engaging throughout, leaving you hungry for more. If you’re a fan of horror, indie games, or simply crave a fresh twist on the genre, Carrion is a must-play. It’s a power fantasy like no other — a cathartic experience that lets you revel in being the monster for once.

Carrion is available now on Game Pass. It’s also for sale on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.