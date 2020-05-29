Everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 is closing in and that means a renewed Battle Pass with new skins and weapons. This update could also feature some major map changes based on a few hints that were dropped in the Season 4 trailer on May 27.

Season 4 could be one of the most monumental changes Warzone has seen since its release on March 10, which will be refreshing for veteran players and make it a perfect time for newcomers to join. There's a lot of hype going into the next stage of the hit battle royale game.

Here’s the exact time players can begin playing CoD: Warzone Season 4.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 release date, start time, end date

Activision confirmed Season 4 of its free-to-play battle royal will kick off on Wednesday, June 3.

Season 3 ends at 2 a.m. Eastern at which point Season 4 would go live, Activision revealed in a blog post on Thursday. At that point, gamers will only need to download the Warzone update and then they can begin grinding out rewards for the new Battle Pass.

The Season 3 update file size was 13.6 GB on Xbox One, 11.7 GB on PS4, and 16 GB on PC, according to CoD news site CharlieIntel. Expect a similar file size this time around barring any major patches or additions, so players might need to wait a little while before they can dive in early on June 3.

Each season of Warzone has lasted eight weeks, so Season 4 should be live until the week of July 29.

What's new in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4?

Activision hasn’t revealed all of the rewards and changes that will release with Season 4 just yet, but the trailer released on May 27 revealed what will most likely be the tier 100 skin and teased some big map changes.

The video ends with Captain John Price emerging from the darkness, which essentially confirms that he’ll be joining Warzone as an Operator. Plus, the majority of the trailer teased at the discovery of chemical weapons and nuclear armaments on the map. That suggests that at least a portion of the map could be drastically changed.

Recent updates to the Warzone main menu have featured trickles of water running through the Dam area of the map. That has led many players to believe that the dam might be destroyed in Season 4, which might affect the rest of the map.

Expect a full rundown of all of the changes coming in Season 4 as June 3 approaches.

Chemical weapons will play a big role in Season 4. Activision

What to do before Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 starts

Gamers who want to complete the Season 3 Battle Pass only have a few more days before Season 4 introduces a whole new set of rewards players can earn by playing. But anyone looking to rush to rush to tier 100 is in luck because Activision is going to make it substantially easier ahead of Season 4.

From now until June 3 at 2 a.m. Eastern players will earn Double XP across all modes, the company announced Thursday. So this is your final chance to unlock Alex in his Operator skin from the CoD: Modern Warfare campaign.