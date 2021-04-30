Where to find all 14 bunkers in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone has evolved. Following a Season 3 update for the game, Verdansk has received a 1984-themed makeover, turning back the clock and changing the small town’s landscape. Buildings have shrunk and new locations have emerged. Despite these sweeping changes, bunkers are still baffling players.

Prior to the map change, bunkers were massive weapon caches found around Verdansk. Each one held untold fortunes. If you could fully loot a bunker with your squad, you’d easily get a leg up on your enemies. They also held an air of mystery. Bunkers were preciously used to tease new story additions for Warzone or in a lead-up to a new series entry like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

With the release of the new Verdansk map, we’ve got 14 new bunkers to check out. 12 of the bunkers are numbered and two can only be located if you head off the beaten path.

Here’s how you can find and openall of them.

Where are the bunker locations in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3?

If you’re looking for the 14 new bunkers, you can find them across Warzone’s new map. Some are situated in the same spot as previous bunkers, while others are in whole new areas. Here’s how you can find all 14. We’ve numbered them the same way as they do in-game, so we’re going to start at 00 and go up to 13. Bunkers 12 and 13 do not have numbers in-game, but they’re labeled as such here for consistency.

Where to find all the Bunkers in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Activision

Bunker 00: Found to the south of Promenade West, directly on the edge of an out-of-bounds line.

Found to the south of Promenade West, directly on the edge of an out-of-bounds line. Bunker 01: You can find it north of the go-kart track and southwest of Boneyard. You might need to head down some stairs to reach it.

You can find it north of the go-kart track and southwest of Boneyard. You might need to head down some stairs to reach it. Bunker 02: Look southwest of Storage Town to find Bunker 02.

Look southwest of Storage Town to find Bunker 02. Bunker 03: You’ll find Bunker 03 slightly north of Bunker 02. It’s situated in a large building. When you enter the building, turn right. You’ll spot a ladder. Use the ladder to get lower and you’ll reach Bunker 03.

You’ll find Bunker 03 slightly north of Bunker 02. It’s situated in a large building. When you enter the building, turn right. You’ll spot a ladder. Use the ladder to get lower and you’ll reach Bunker 03. Bunker 04: You’ll find this bunker southeast of Summit. There will be a few small trailers nearby. Bunker 04 will be embedded in a cliffside.

You’ll find this bunker southeast of Summit. There will be a few small trailers nearby. Bunker 04 will be embedded in a cliffside. Bunker 05: This one is located to the south of Military Base, close to

This one is located to the south of Military Base, close to Bunker 06: You’ll find this bunker to the southeast of Salt Mine. There will be a train tunnel nearby. Bunker 06 is directly above that tunnel.

You’ll find this bunker to the southeast of Salt Mine. There will be a train tunnel nearby. Bunker 06 is directly above that tunnel. Bunker 07: Look northeast of Stadium. Bunker 07 will be nestled in a small building nearby.

Look northeast of Stadium. Bunker 07 will be nestled in a small building nearby. Bunker 08: Right next to Bunker 07, you’ll find Bunker 08. When you enter, you’ll have to descend a ladder to reach the bunker.

Right next to Bunker 07, you’ll find Bunker 08. When you enter, you’ll have to descend a ladder to reach the bunker. Bunker 09: Travel right outside of Prison, to the building’s northeast. You’ll find Bunker 09 on the side of a cliff.

Travel right outside of Prison, to the building’s northeast. You’ll find Bunker 09 on the side of a cliff. Bunker 10: South of Park near the edge of the map, you’ll find Bunker 10. It’s teetering on being out of bounds.

South of Park near the edge of the map, you’ll find Bunker 10. It’s teetering on being out of bounds. Bunker 11: To the northwest of Military Base, you’ll find Bunker 11. It’s again on the side of a cliff.

To the northwest of Military Base, you’ll find Bunker 11. It’s again on the side of a cliff. Bunker 12: Bunker 12 isn’t labeled as “Bunker 12” in-game. It currently lacks any demarcation. You can find it underneath Factory. There are tunnels located below where the planes are being repaired. Follow them to find Bunker 12.

Bunker 12 isn’t labeled as “Bunker 12” in-game. It currently lacks any demarcation. You can find it underneath Factory. There are tunnels located below where the planes are being repaired. Follow them to find Bunker 12. Bunker 13: Similar to the last one, this one isn’t labeled. Head to the fire station by Summit and then follow the road southwest. You’ll pass through two distinct tunnels. Midway through the second tunnel, you’ll find a blue-colored door. It has a label reading B0, which presumably means Bunker 0 or Bloc 0. This is the final bunker.

How do you open the bunkers in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3?

That the rub of this. You can’t open these bunkers yet. Rest assured that we’ll update this post when the information is available.

In previous seasons you could open bunkers using specific codes or colored access cards, but every bunker in Warzone Season 3 is currently inaccessible. Given that effort was used to replace the bunkers, they’ll likely have a role later in the game, functioning as loot caches yet again.

We’ll likely find out later in Season 3.