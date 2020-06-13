How to find all 7 Fractured intel locations in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 commenced earlier this week, and to kick things off, there's a seven-step intel scavenger hunt searching for clues left by Ghost. If you can complete it, you'll get a better understanding of Warzone's ongoing narrative that ties into the rumored Call of Duty: Cold War — and a juicy XP boost. Unfortunately, translating vague clues into distinct locations can be frustrating guesswork. Lucky for you, we've eliminated all that horrid guesswork with an easy-breezy location list for every piece of necessary intel for the Fractured mission.

Before you get started, it should be noted that every step needs to be completed in sequential order. At times, the prompt to collect an intel piece may not appear. If that occurs, wait until your next match and the prompt should return.

Additionally, it's recommended that you attempt these missions in a mode that features a guaranteed respawning like Plunder or Blood Money. Trying to do these missions will make you a very obvious target, and will only cause frustration if you can't respawn.

Fractured Intel 1 location in Call of Duty: Warzone

Activision

For this objective, you'll be given a photo of a desk at the TV Station. Head to the BCH TV Station, located in the map's northeastern quadrant. Enter the station to find some folders on the news anchor's desk, as pictured and you're done.

Fractured Intel 2 location in Call of Duty: Warzone

Activision

For your second objective, you'll get a sheet of paper discussing evacuations being performed at the Airport's Gate B-23. To collect the intel, look for a computer in the Verdansk airport, located in the map's northwestern quadrant. If you're having trouble finding it, we're standing at the computer's location in the above map screenshot.

Fractured Intel 3 location in Call of Duty: Warzone

Activision

Your third piece of intel will be an alarmingly red screenshot claiming that the computer is unable to contact the ATC Tower, meaning the Air Traffic Control Tower. You'll have to head to the tower yourself to investigate. The ATC Tower is located slightly north of the airport – we're standing in the airport in the above map screenshot. Once you get to the tower, head to the highest floor. As you reach the top of the stairs, you'll find a computer on your right that's facing the main airport. Interact with it to claim your intel.

Fractured Intel 4 location in Call of Duty: Warzone

Activision

Your next intel piece will be located slightly southeast of the Military Base in a crashed plane that's broken into three parts. You can distinctly see the plane on your map if you zoom in. The intel you need is located in the plane's head, right before the cockpit, hidden amongst sheets that have been scattered on the ground.

Fractured Intel 5 location in Call of Duty: Warzone

Activision

The next required piece of intel leads you to the Arkov Military Base. Head to small house hidden directly behind the main hanger. If you're having trouble locating the house, we've marked it on the map above. Once inside, interact with a computer on the right side with three folders next to it to claim your intel.

Fractured Intel 6 location in Call of Duty: Warzone

Activision

For your sixth intel piece, you need to head to an oblong house located in the Military Base area. The house you're looking for will be adjacent to a radio tower with red and white stripes. We've marked the location on the map above. Once you've entered the house, your intel will be located by the dual monitor computer setup.

Fractured Intel 7 in Call of Duty: Warzone

Activision

There's a seventh piece of intel that will automatically be given to you after finding everything else. It's a message that reads "Zakhaev's plan is in motion. We thank the Lion for his support. He may return to Urzikstan."

Current theories imply this missive is connected to the 11 hidden bunkers that have been found around the map. It's believed that both are building up to the inevitable announcement of the rumored Call of Duty: Cold War.