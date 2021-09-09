Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta start time, dates, and how to play

Each year, Activision lets players try out the newest Call of Duty game early.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is no different, which has already received an alpha showcasing its Champion Hill mode. But now, the team at Sledgehammer Games and Activision is about to launch an open beta focusing on the multiplayer pillar, with various modes and maps to try.

But how do you gain access to the beta? And when will it be available? Here, we’ll address everything you’ll need to know about the Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta.

When is the Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta start time?

There are multiple Vanguard beta times across various platforms during September 2021. Activision

There are actually multiple dates for the Vanguard beta that span across the month of September 2021. These are split up into two weekends.

The first time frame is from September 10 at 1 p.m. Eastern to September 13 at 1 p.m. Eastern and is for players who pre-order a copy of Vanguard. The following set of dates is from September 16 at 1 p.m. Eastern to September 18 at 1 p.m. Eastern and is also for those who pre-order.

Then, starting at 1 p.m. Eastern on September 18, the beta becomes open to all players, regardless of whether or not they have pre-ordered Vanguard.

However, these dates are tied to certain platforms.

What are the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta platforms?

The first weekend starting on September 10 is for PS4 and PS5 players only. This is locked to those who have pre-ordered Vanguard.

Then, the following weekend starting on September 16 is for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This is tied to pre-orders, as well.

And finally, all players will have access to the open beta, which starts on September 18. Any dates that are open to all platforms will have cross-play enabled.

What are the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta features?

It’s bound to be explosive. Activision

There’s a lot to look forward to with the Vanguard beta. This time, you’ll get to dive into five different multiplayer modes such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and a new one called Patrol. In addition, Activision has confirmed Search & Destroy will be available as part of the beta at a later time. These modes will take place across the Hotel Royal, Red Star, and Gavutu maps.

One of the new Vanguard features is Combat Pacing, which allows you to customize your experience on the battlefield. Tactical places you in 6v6 lobbies, Assault will queue you up in matches that consist of 20 to 28 players, while Blitz is comprised of 28 to 48 players. The chaos grows with each Combat Placing type, allowing you to play how you’d like.

Beta players will also have access to the new Gunsmith, which seems to be robust based on what we’ve seen from it so far. Weapons will now feature 10 different attachment slots, with the ability to customize ammo type, ammo capacity, fire rate, optics, recoil control, aim down sights (ADS) speed, and other facets we haven’t seen yet.

The beta will give players access to new mechanics such as reactive environments and blind firing, along with familiar features like sliding. Perks, Field Upgrades, and Weapon Proficiencies will also make their return.

You’ll be able to reach level 30 during the beta, which means any attachments unlocked up to that point will be usable. Those who reach level 20 in the beta will gain access to a weapon blueprint for use in Vanguard and Warzone later on.