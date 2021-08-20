Everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta

Guns are back in the 1940s. Call of Duty: Vanguard promises to explore World War II from a Call of Duty perspective for what’s likely the 70th time ever. Luckily, the experience has been upgraded with swanky new graphics, weaponry, and gameplay. Even so, you still might ask yourself “how exactly could Call of Duty improve World War II?”

To know the answer to that question, you’ll have to see for yourself by attempting the Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer beta. If you can play it, you’ll be one of the first to try out the multiplayer.

Here’s everything we know about the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta.

When is the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta start date?

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available on November 5, 2021. We can assume the beta will be available sometime between now and November 5.

What we do know for sure is that the start date will vary based on if you pre-ordered the game and if you’re on PlayStation. According to the official page for Vanguard, pre-ordering the game grants you early access to the Open Beta, and PlayStation players that pre-order will receive beta access even earlier than that. We also know from a footnote on the page that the beta will last at least two days.

A character in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Activision

According to a leak by Tom Henderson, the beta will be available first on PlayStation starting on September 10 and will then be available on other platforms on September 16. The beta will allegedly conclude on September 20.

Alternatively, Call of Duty: Vanguard could follow the schedule set by Black Ops Cold War, which had the beta to run during mid-October. We’ll have to wait for the official word on this.

What are the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta platforms?

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC will all have access to the beta.

How do you get a Call of Duty: Vanguard beta invite?

From what it currently sounds like, everyone will eventually have access to the beta. However, you can play earlier if you pre-order Vanguard.

What will be in the Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer Open Beta?

The exact content that will be included in the Open Beta is currently unknown, but we do know what will be in the final multiplayer due to a tweet from the official account. You can expect:

It’s unknown how much of this will make it into the Open Beta.

What are the Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha rumors?

In addition to the Open Beta, rumors have been churning about a multiplayer alpha to provide the earliest look at the game.

This was first suggested by Tom Henderson in early August 2021. They claimed the alpha would last from August 27 to August 29.

On August 19, files for the alpha were data-mined directly from the PlayStation store, confirming it exists. The files also suggested that the alpha would focus on the new Champion Hill mode, which is allegedly a 3v3 game mode similar to Apex Legends.