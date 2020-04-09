Call of Duty: Warzone has become incredibly popular during times of quarantine following an early-March surprise-release, and with the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 on Tuesday.

While you may be waiting for the addition of duos, you could kill some time in the meantime by trying out Call of Duty: Mobile. It is compatible with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and previously you could gain a special reward for playing both of Activision's free-to-play Call of Duty games. But is it still possible to claim a Warzone Coin?

A Warzone token, sometimes referred to as a Warzone Coin, is a special currency you can claim in Call of Duty: Mobile if you sync your account between Mobile and Warzone. The promotion originally ran in March and opened up again for a brief window of time in early April. As of this writing, the window is officially closed, but if it ever opens up again, here's every step in the process to claim these special rewards.

Playing Call of Duty: Warzone will net you a bonus in Call of Duty: Mobile.

What is a Warzone Coin? In Call of Duty: Mobile, players can claim a Warzone coin for their Call of Duty account if it's connected to the mobile game and Call of Duty: Warzone. This coin can then be redeemed for a Task 141 soldier, all of whom are themed after characters from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, namely Ghost (Stealth), Captain Price, or Gaz.

How do you claim a Warzone Coin? Getting a Warzone Coin is a simple process: You just need to ensure both Call of Duty: Mobile and Warzone are linked to the same Call of Duty account.

To start this process, you'll need to create an account with Activision. This can either be done on the Call of Duty website or in-game.

Make sure you're logged in to that account on Call of Duty: Mobile (you can check this in the Account and Login part of the Setting menu).

If you haven't yet, you'll then need to download Call of Duty: Warzone for PC, PS4, or Xbox One. This can be downloaded as an add on for Modern Warfare or a standalone free-to-play game.

Open Warzone and log-in with the same account that you used with Call of Duty: Mobile, and complete Warzone's easy tutorial. Now that the deed is done, you just have to wait 72 hours and you should get a Warzone coin.

What should I spend the Warzone Coin on? Now that you've completed the previous steps and have a Warzone coin, you'll need to decide what you want to spend it on. Right now, you can only spend the Warzone Coin on one of three Task 141 Soldiers. Your options are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's versions of Captain Price, Ghost, and Gaz.

You'll be sporting the look of one of these three guys in Call of Duty: Mobile, so choose your favorite and take to the game as them. As of now, this is all that the Warzone Coin can be used on, though Activision could certainly give it more functionality if they wanted to.