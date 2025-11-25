The 25 Best Sci-Fi Games, Ranked

In many ways, the history of video games is also a history of science fiction. Yet games don’t always get the credit they deserve when it comes to advancing sci-fi genres. Still, many of today’s most popular sci-fi media franchises with television adaptations, like the Paramount+ Halo series and Amazon Prime Studios’ Fallout show, started as video games.

Even when a video game is inspired by an existing sci-fi movie or book series, as is the case with the Star Wars franchise, a popular game like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic can bring new life to beloved series and illuminate new sides to well-loved sci-fi worlds. Just look at 2025! Whether it's navigating the intricate fraction politics of The Outer Worlds 2 or the isolated desolation of space in Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, some of the best new sci-fi stories are being told in game.

Although some of this year’s most-anticipated sci-fi games (looking at you, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond) have not been released yet, there are still plenty of great games to dive into. In this list, we’re highlighting all the best sci-fi games released in 2025. Fans of the genre will find a wide variety of games — anything from futuristic puzzle games to thrilling first-person shooters as options released this year.

25. Nubby’s Number Factory

Nubby’s Number Factory might not be the most clearly intense sci-fi game that has ever come out, but hear me out on this one. MogDogBlog Productions

Look, Nubby’s Number Factory might not be the most clearly intense sci-fi game that has ever come out, but hear me out on this one. There is something about the early era of ’90s computer graphics that just feels kind of sci-fi to me and Nubby’s Number Factory looks like something straight out of a Windows 95 screensaver. This game is a great take on pachinko games like Peggle and the perfect way to spend an afternoon idling away.

24. Kaizen: A Factory Story

Kaizen: A Factory Story isn’t exactly a sci-fi game. Coincidence/Astra Logical

Kaizen: A Factory Story isn’t exactly a sci-fi game. It’s set in the ’80s Japan in a factory that creates toys like Gundam and other little gadgets. However, I think its factory setting and nods to popular sci-fi media could make it a fun game for lovers of sci-fi to try. As you progress through the game, you’ll learn tinker as you piece together one gadget at a time.

It doesn’t fall into the hard sci-fi category as clearly as some of the earlier entries do. AdHoc Studio

Dispatch is a bit lower on this list not because it’s a bad game, but it doesn’t fall into the hard sci-fi category as clearly as some of the earlier entries do. In this narrative-heavy game, you play as a call dispatcher who manages a misfit team of reformed super villains. So far, developer AdHoc Studio has released six “episodes” of its video game-slash-workplace comedy to the public. Excellent voice performances paired with an offbeat story make it a great option for anyone looking to add a superhero flair to their rotation of sci-fi games.

22. Escape from Duckov

Don’t let its cute exterior fool you. Team Soda/Bilibili

Escape from Duckov might allow you to play as adorable duck characters, but don’t let its cute exterior fool you. What lays behind its cute protagonists is a tough-as-nails survival game inspired by the Escape from Tarkov series. In it, you’ll venture into hostile worlds and try to survive as you collect resources to build a spaceship for your ducks. This game is perfect for anyone looking for a slightly more approachable entry point to get into what is considered to be a class of difficult survival games.

Revenge of the Savage Planet proves that sci-fi worlds don’t need to be dark and dreary to be interesting. Raccoon Logic Studios Inc

Revenge of the Savage Planet proves that sci-fi worlds don’t need to be dark and dreary to be interesting. Despite its ominous name, this adventure game contains a wacky and whimsical adventure on an alien planet. As you explore its world, you’ll discover wonders like purple neon-colored fungus and bug-eyed little raccoon-like creatures, and wield whimsical weapons like a goo cannon. It definitely leans into the wacky side of sci-fi and could be right up the alley of any fan of a series like Rick and Morty.

StarVaders is one of the handful of roguelite games to make it to this list. Pengonauts

StarVaders is one of the handful of roguelite games to make it to this list. In the new title from Pengonauts, you build decks and pilot mechs to stave off an alien invasion. The game combines deckbuilding with zippy turn-based tactical combat, combining the best of each genre. Its bright anime art style and fast-paced gameplay imbue this game with a lot of personality.

Those looking for a tried-and-true sci-fi world would appreciate what this game has to offer. Funcom

Dune: Awakening is an open world survival RPG inspired by Frank Herbert’s beloved novel, Dune. Be warned: Players have reported issues with the online functionality of the game and other features. However, those looking for a tried-and-true sci-fi world would appreciate what this game has to offer. You can build bases, fight rival factions, and, of course, do your best to avoid death by giant vicious sandworms.

18. Blade Chimera

Blade Chimera is a 2D action platformer that pairs stunning pixel art with a cyberpunk-inspired world set in Japan. Team Ladybug, WSS playground

Set in a cyberpunk world inspired by Japan, Blade Chimera is a 2D action platformer with stunning pixel art. You’ll play as Shin, a cyber-ninja and demon hunter who has no memory of his past. As you play, you’ll uncover his origins and unlock new powers that help you explore twisting industrial worlds and fight monsters. If you’re the kind of person who has always preferred the sci-fi side of Metroidvania games, Blade Chimera is a solid game to check out.

This snappy racing game is a surprisingly fun ride. Sonic Team

A racing game starring Sonic the Hedgehog and friends might not be the first thing to come to mind when you think about sci-fi, but this snappy racing game is a surprisingly fun ride. Sure, it’s not explicitly a sci-fi game, but its futuristic racetracks and fun gadgets can make it appealing for those who want a dash of sci-fi in their racing game. As Inverse writer Hayes Madsen puts it, it’s “the latest entry in Sonic’s racing sub-series — and a game that has huge ambitions” that could even give Mario Kart a run for its money.

If you’re looking for a sci-fi first-person shooter that feels great as a co-op game, Borderlands 4 is one of the best games released in 2025. Gearbox Software

Oftentimes, the Borderlands games feel a bit closer to steampunk, but its janky tech- and space-inspired worlds earn Borderlands 4 a place on this list. If you’re looking for a sci-fi first-person shooter that feels great as a co-op game, Borderlands 4 is one of the best games released in 2025. The latest iteration of the popular looter-shooter is arguably some of the finest work to come from Gearbox Software and a fantastic entry point for any person interested in it and its worlds.

15. The Alters

Those who enjoyed the sci-fi movie Mickey17 might get a kick out of The Alters. 11 Bit Studios

Those who enjoyed the sci-fi movie Mickey17 might get a kick out of The Alters. In this game, you play as Jan Dolski, the only survivor of a spaceship crash. To survive, you must make clone copies of yourself and manage your team to survive. It’s a quirky but clever adventure that has a bit of everything — management sim gameplay, exploration, and goofy narrative moments.

14. Bionic Bay

Any fan of sci-fi environments or clever, atmospheric puzzle platformers should give Bionic Bay a try. Mureena/Psychoflow Studio

Any fan of sci-fi environments or clever, atmospheric puzzle platformers should give Bionic Bay a try. You’ll explore a devastated world filled with crumbling kaiju-sized machines and solve puzzles along the way. Its time control mechanics bring a heightened level of action to what could be a simple puzzle platformer.

13. Lego Voyagers

One of this year's most thoughtful sci-fi stories is hidden within a Lego game. Light Brick A/S/Annapurna

One of this year’s most thoughtful sci-fi stories is hidden within a Lego game. The two-player co-op game, Lego Voyagers, follows the story of two friends in search of a lost spaceship. You play as two tiny Lego pieces, but you’ll build new structures as you solve puzzles and navigate the toy-inspired environments. Stunning visuals, paired with quiet but touching moments, make this game a sleeper sci-fi rec.

What you get when you take the ASMR-esque clean-’em-up mechanics of PowerWash Simulator and imbue it with a dark, sci-fi story. Soft Rains

Ambrosia Sky: Act One is what you get when you take the ASMR-esque clean-’em-up mechanics of PowerWash Simulator and imbue it with a dark, sci-fi story. Instead of grime and muck, you clean up alien fungus as you explore an asteroid colony as the researcher Dalia. Ambrosia Sky adds a bit of thrill to the concept of cleaning up and requires a light touch as you handle hazardous materials. It’s satisfying to play, but it also keeps you on your toes as you explore various disaster zones.

I will always remember 2025 as the year we got a great Digimon game. Media Vision

I will always remember 2025 as the year we got a great Digimon game. Digimon, with its digital worlds and monsters has always embraced the sci-fi themes more than other popular monster collectors, like Pokémon. Digimon Story: Time Stranger allows players to collect and grow their monsters in a story-driven RPG with turn-based combat.

If you want a sci-fi-esque recommendation that’ll give you some frights but not scare you too much, R.E.P.O. is an awesome option. Semiwork Studios

In R.E.P.O., you and your friends explore monster-ridden environments as wobbly little robots and collect random objects to sell. This game can get a bit scary, but its main charm comes from braving its many monsters alongside your friends. Features like proximity voice chat and bizarre creatures transformed this game into a viral hit. If you want a sci-fi-esque recommendation that’ll give you some frights but not scare you too much, R.E.P.O. is an awesome option. Just make sure you invite others along the ride for comfort.

Lumines Arise adapts the falling blocks game Lumines and turns it into a pulsing, electronic music dream. Enhance/Monstars

Lumines Arise adapts the falling blocks game Lumines and turns it into a pulsing, electronic music dream. In the game, you’ll jam out to an original soundtrack of electronic music and do your best to arrange 2x2 blocks to create squares of the same color. This game isn’t technically sci-fi, but its futuristic aesthetics make it the perfect puzzle game recommendation for any sci-fi lover. Our reviewer Hayes says, “Lumines Arise might be the only game I’ve played that’s moved me to tears multiple times.”

Doom: The Dark Ages explores the origin story of the fabled Doom Slayer and the troubled history between humans and demons. Id Software

Id Software released a prequel to the beloved Doom series in 2025. Doom: The Dark Ages explores the origin story of the fabled Doom Slayer and the troubled history between humans and demons. Similar to other entries on this list, The Dark Ages leans super hard into the dark sci-fi fantasy elements. Throughout its campaign, you’ll progress through hell-like environments that ooze blood thirst, all the while ripping through demons as the Doom Slayer. The Doom series has become a mainstay of first-person shooter fans everywhere, and the latest entry lives up the franchise’s stellar reputation.

7. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

I’m here to tell you that if you at all like Deep Rock Galactic or the bullet hell arcade-sque Vampire Survivors, then you need to play Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor. Funday Games

Deep Rock Galactic is maybe one of the best sci-fi games ever made, but I’m not here to talk about that. I’m here to tell you that if you at all like Deep Rock Galactic or the bullet hell arcade-sque Vampire Survivors, then you need to play Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor. This game combines the auto-shooter concept from Vampire Survivors and adapts it with the world and characters of Deep Rock Galactic. The visuals when you mine through rocks and mow down hoards of alien monsters is downright satisfying. So if you ever want to turn off your brain and just enjoy a fun game, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is the perfect option for you.

In this survival horror game, you will explore a decimated earth and explore the end of humanity as you fight monsters and harvest their souls. Bloober Team

If you want to inject a healthy amount of horror into your sci-fi world, you should check out Chronos: The New Dawn from Bloober Team. In this survival horror game, you will explore a decimated earth and explore the end of humanity as you fight monsters and harvest their souls. If you want a game that combines creepy-crawly monsters with compelling sci-fi settings, then you should check out Chronos: The New Dawn.

This game is an absolutely outstanding piece of sci-fi media and a must-play from 2025. Kojima Productions

Legendary developer Hideo Kojima has a knack for creating bewildering, dream-like sci-fi worlds. In Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, players reprise their roles as the delivery man Sam and walk around striking environments with packages stacked upon his back. If you’re new to the series, don’t let that dissuade you. This game is an absolutely outstanding piece of sci-fi media and a must-play from 2025.

Polished systems — combined with a healthy sense of humor — make The Outer Worlds 2 space adventure an easy choice for sci-fi enthusiasts. Obisdian

Obsidian Entertainment released the sequel to its sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds in 2025. Bigger and shinier than its predecessor, The Outer Worlds 2 plays a lot like a Bethesda RPG. It has action combat, different factions to choose from, and a deep-narrative system that allows you deal with the fallout from your character’s decisions. These polished systems — combined with a healthy sense of humor — make The Outer Worlds 2 space adventure an easy choice for sci-fi enthusiasts.

Even objects and “weapons” like sneezes, bananas, and annoying jazz music can all be used to immobilize enemies. Blendo Games

Skin Deep is an immersive sim where you play as an agent tasked with saving abducted cats on space stations. In this absurd game, you’ll sneak around spaceships and use the environment to your advantage — even objects and “weapons” like sneezes, bananas, and annoying jazz music can all be used to immobilize enemies. Skin Deep is the living embodiment of the saying “f*ck around and find out,” and usually what you find out is very, very funny.

Split Fiction is the perfect game for those who love both sci-fi and fantasy and don’t want to choose between either. Hazelight Studios

The only other genre that is arguably as popular as sci-fi in video games is fantasy. Luckily for fans of both, Hazelight Studios’ Split Fiction allows players to explore both kinds of worlds in its fast-paced co-op 3D platformer. In this game, you’ll play as two game developers: one who loves sci-fi and another who likes fantasy. Throughout it, you’ll sprint, jump, and slash your way through various fantasy- and cyberpunk-inspired environments at a frenzied pace. Split Fiction is the perfect game for those who love both sci-fi and fantasy and don’t want to choose between either.

Citizen Sleeper is one of 2025’s most outstanding sci-fi releases. Jump Over the Age

Developed by Jump Over the Age, this follow-up to the critically acclaimed Citizen Sleeper is one of 2025’s most outstanding sci-fi releases. If you like the mechanics of tabletop roleplay games but aren’t into fantasy settings, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector will be right up your alley. You play as an escaped android with a deteriorating body that must find a crew and ship. As you progress through the dialogue, you’ll roll digital dice and develop your own story. It’s a digital RPG experience that combines deep and complex branching narrative with a sci-fi atmosphere, and all things considered, is an absolute must-play.