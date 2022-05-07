If you’re in the market for one of the best lapboards, the first question you’ll need to ask yourself is what you plan on using it for. While the terms are sometimes used interchangeably, lapboards are not exactly the same things as lap desks; the former are typically used for gaming while the latter are best for working or watching shows and movies on your laptop. Once you figure out which one you want, you’ll need to consider the dimensions and the additional features.

Lapboards most commonly refer to flat surfaces that allow you to comfortably game from the couch or bed, as they’re designed to hold your gaming keyboard and your mouse. Alternatively, you might be looking for a lap desk, which can hold your entire laptop or even your lunch. Either way, you should know exactly how big the surface is, so you know if it’ll fit your intended electronics. (The first four products in this article are lapboards, while the last two are lap desks; either way, the dimensions are listed below each option for reference.)

Next, consider which additional features will make for a more comfortable, convenient experience. If you’re shopping for a lapboard for gaming, could you benefit from a lap-hugging design, a non-slip mousepad, a cable-management system, or built-in USB ports? If you’re purchasing a lap desk, how about a stand for your phone, adjustable legs, or a built-in LED light for late-night reading or work sessions?

These options differ in size and function, but they all allow you to use your electronics more comfortably from the couch or bed.

1. The overall best couch gaming desk

Pros:

Adjustable

Has USB ports, built-in storage, and cable-management

Comes with a mousepad

Cons:

Expensive

Large

If you’re looking to game from the couch, the Couchmaster CYCON² gaming desk is hard to ignore — especially since it has earned an overall 4.5-star rating after more than 1,300 reviewers have weighed in. Its comfortable design supports your arms and hugs your legs on either side so it stays in place, while its movable board holds your mouse and keyboard and can be repositioned to fit gamers of different sizes. Finally, it has six USB ports for charging, an internal cable-management system, built-in pockets for additional storage, a faux-leather exterior for style and easy cleaning, and a come-apart design for portability and storage.

One reviewer wrote: “Great to use on the couch for PC gaming, or just use the top in a recliner as a lapboard. I use it daily and it's worth the money.”

Dimensions: ‎33.46 by 8.66 by 23.62 inches | Weight: 9.42 pounds | Fits: most keyboards and mice

2. The runner-up: A popular lapboard without the cushions

Pros:

Fits most keyboards and mice

Comfortable

Has USB ports, built-in storage, and cable-management

Cons:

Expensive

For a bit less, you can get the Couchmaster Lapboard², which doesn’t include the side cushions, but still gives you a secure gaming surface for most sizes of keyboards and mice. This one also has six USB 3.0 ports, an internal cable management system to prevent tangles, and a comfortable, non-slip exterior that promotes speed and accuracy, even when you’re sitting on the couch.

One reviewer wrote: “Best couch gaming lapboard. This is a really great lapboard option for anyone gaming on the couch or in a recliner. The build quality is really solid and the number of available ports allows for all of your important peripherals to be plugged in through a single cord.”

Dimensions: ‎‎32.28 by 12.99 by 1.18 inches | Weight: 16.6 pounds | Fits: most keyboards and mice

3. The best budget lapboard

Pros:

Less than $75

Comfortable and ergonomic

Comes with a mouse pad

USB port

Cons:

Only designed to fit the K63 keyboard (but may fit keyboards of similar sizes)

The Corsair K63 wireless gaming lapboard costs just a little more than $50, but it still provides a comfortable, sturdy, and portable surface for gaming from the couch. The catch? It’s designed specifically to fit the brand’s K63 wireless keyboard, which is sold separately (though some reviewers report that it fits their wireless keyboards of similar sizes from other brands, like the SteelSeries Apex 7 or the Logitech G915). Still, according to past buyers, the full-sized replaceable cloth mouse pad, memory foam cushioning underneath, non-slip wrist rest, lightweight design, and USB connectivity make it an incredible value.

One reviewer wrote: “Got this for couch gaming. I have a Logitech G915 TKL and the measurements between the k63 and G915 are a couple mm. You can force a 915 TKL in there though and it works beautifully for couch gaming.”

Dimensions: ‎‎26.4 by 10.9 by 2.1 inches | Weight: 4.07 pounds | Fits: most mice and the Corsair K63 wireless keyboard (may fit keyboards of similar sizes — 14.4 by 6.8 by 1.6 inches)

4. A keyboard that doubles as a lapboard

Pros:

Keyboard, mouse, and lapboard all in one

40-hour battery life

Comfortable and ergonomic

Cons:

A few reviewers have had issues with connectivity

For those looking to pick up a wireless keyboard and mouse as well as a lapboard, the Razer Turret wireless combo is the way to go. Its backlit mechanical keyboard has a board-like design with a retractable mouse mat and a built-in ergonomic wrist rest, so you can game comfortably on your lap. Since it has a 40-hour battery life and uses a 2.4 GHz wireless USB receiver, you can connect it to your Windows PC or compatible Xbox. Finally, the included mouse has 16,000 DPI and docks magnetically so it won’t fall off.

One reviewer wrote: “I do everything from my couch, health issues have forced me to, and over the years I have used no less than 5 different lapboard/keyboard/wireless mouse combinations, and this new Turret is now my favorite of them all.”

Dimensions: ‎23.62 by 14.79 by 7.63 inches | Weight: 5.85 pounds | Fits: the included mouse and keyboard

5. The best basic lap desk

Pros:

Affordable

Comfortable

Fits most laptops, smartphones, and mice

Cons:

Not optimized for gaming

Not the most durable

While it’s not optimized for comfortable gaming, the LapGear lap desk will fit laptops up to 15.6 inches, not to mention most mice and smartphones. The top comes in your choice of six colors and designs (including woodgrain and faux marble), and it has a built-in mousepad and phone slot. The bottom is lined with double bolster cushions that conform to your legs so you stay comfortable while working, watching, writing, or eating. Currently, it has an overall 4.7-star rating.

One reviewer wrote: “It's exactly what I needed. I work from home a few days a week now and I just wasn't comfortable at the table with my laptop. With this, I can sit for hours on the couch and get work done. It has a nice spot for a portable mouse and a very convenient slot for a cell phone.”

Dimensions: ‎21.1 by 12 by 2.6 inches | Weight: 3.15 pounds | Fits: most mice, most phones, and laptops up to 15.6 inches

6. A tray table designed specifically for laptops

Pros:

Height- and tilt-adjustable

Has USB ports, a built-in LED light, and a cooling fan

Cons:

It’s not the sturdiest

This laptop table is basically an all-in-one workstation for your bed or sofa. The top features a roomy mousepad, a built-in cooling fan, four USB hubs, storage for desk accessories, and a gooseneck LED lamp, not to mention a tilting tray that fits laptops up to 15.6 inches in size. The legs are height-adjustable with three different options so you can find one that feels the most comfortable for you, and the whole thing folds up for travel or storage when you’re done.

One reviewer wrote: “ I like to work or study while in the comfort of my own bed, so a good lap desk is critical to my productivity. So, I purchased this lap desk because I saw it was adjustable, had storage, and a nifty fan in the event my laptop overheats. Let me just say, this is one of the best purchases I've ever made.”

Dimensions: ‎‎20.88 by 11.83 by 2.53 inches | Weight: 4.19 pounds | Fits: most mice and laptops up to 15.6 inches