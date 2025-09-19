After a long wait, Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally here, and it’s undoubtedly the game of the moment for Metroidvania fans. Its divisive difficulty is as much a draw for some players as it is a slog for others, but whichever side of the divide you land on, it’s hard to deny what an impact its launch has had.

Whether you’re looking for something to scratch the itch after Silksong or want another Metroidvania after bouncing off of it, there’s an incredibly deep well ready to draw from. Recent hits like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Nine Sols are always options, but here are a few Metroidvanias you may not have heard of and that you might find yourself reaching for after Silksong.

Ghost Song

Ghost Song is a tough, moody Metroidvania in a sci-fi setting. Old Moon

Moody sci-fi Metroidvania Ghost Song puts as much emphasis on its brutal combat as it does on exploring the mysterious alien world it’s set in (though its adjustable difficulty can tone down the challenge). On its default difficulty, it can be pretty punishing, but if you’re up for it, that hostility helps sell the ambient atmosphere that Ghost Song works hard to establish. And while its movement abilities aren’t the best Metroidvanias have to offer, combing its caverns for secrets is still enjoyable.

Valdis Story

Valdis Story puts combat and RPG progression ahead of exploration. Endlessfluff Games

Compared to other Metroidvanias, Valdis Story might not excel in its exploration, but it absolutely does in combat. Valdis Story puts a lot of emphasis on its RPG level-up system to unlock new abilities and its top-notch combat is intense and flexible, with lots of room to experiment with different character builds.

Ultros

Ultros is a gorgeous, surreal Metroidvania that looks incredible in motion. Hadoque

One look at Ultros tells you it’s not really like any other Metroidvania out there. Its psychedelic art is an explosion of color, and that’s not where its originality ends. Ultros’ story is just as dream-like as its visuals and a time-loop system offers a unique way to unlock secrets in the world. Combat can be tough in Ultros, balanced with a chill upgrade system that involves collecting and cultivating seeds. If nothing else, Ultros is unlike any other game out there.

Gato Roboto

Gato Roboto puts a full Metroidvania experience into a short, minimalist package. Devolver Digital

Compared to the long, difficult experience of Silksong, Gato Roboto is a simple walk in the park. While some of its bosses do get pretty tricky, it’s overall a much more easygoing game, and one that can be finished in a handful of hours. Gato Roboto stars a cat in a mech suit, which gives you two different ways to traverse the world as you pick up new abilities for your mech form. Gato Roboto packs a lot into its few hours, with tons of interesting levels, boss fights, and abilities to play with, all rendered in a wonderful Game Boy-inspired monochrome style.

Blade Chimera

Blade Chimera is the latest fantastic Metroidvania from Team Ladybug. Team Ladybug

One of the most recent games on this list, Blade Chimera came out in early 2025, giving Metroidvania players something incredible to sink into just as the year began. Blade Chimera tells a sci-fi/fantasy mashup story of a demon-hunting ninja who makes a deal with a cursed sword to gain greater power. Blending melee and ranged combat with magic, combat is the highlight of Blade Chimera, along with its fantastic pixel art. And if you want more of the same after finishing it, developer Ladybug also made the similar Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth, which also appears on this list.

Minishoot Adventures

Minishoot Adventures mashes up three different genres and somehow works perfectly. SoulGame Studio

Minishoot Adventures is an extremely atypical Metroidvania, mixing elements of the genre with pieces of bullet hell shooters and top-down RPGs. You play as a spaceship (not the pilot, but the ship itself) in a world where machines are the dominant form of life. While it’s obviously very different from Silksong, fans of the game might appreciate how deviously difficult Minishoot Adventures can get, and anyone interested in Metroidvanias should check it out to see just how far the genre can stretch from its origins.

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is an incredible Metroidvania based on a classic anime series. Team Ladybug

Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is based on the Record of Lodoss War novels (which have also been adapted into manga and anime), but it’s perfectly approachable for newcomers to the series. It stars Deedlit, one of the series’ protagonists, who’s equipped with a sword, an aimable bow, and the powers of spirits, which makes for a lot of variety in how you tackle its challenges. Tightly paced and gorgeous, Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is a true gem of a Metroidvania.

Pseudoregalia

Pseudoregalia is a combat-light 3D Metroidvania with incredibly satisfying movement. rittzler

Pseudoregalia is the only 3D Metroidvania on this list, but it’s worth breaking the format a little for it. The first version of the game was developed as part of a game jam, and the finished version has gone on to become a cult favorite since its release in 2023. Focused far more on movement than combat, Pseudoregalia is full of abilities that take some time to master but feel absolutely incredible to pull off once you do. Its art and soundtrack are inspired by PlayStation and Nintendo 64 platformers, and at just a few hours long, it’s a journey you can easily finish over a weekend.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist

Ender Magnolia builds on the already great Ender Lilies to make an even better Metroidvania. Binary Haze Interactive

After launching in early access in 2024, Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist released in its full version in January 2025. A sequel to the also excellent Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights, Ender Magnolia trades its predecessor’s gloomy fantasy world for…a similarly gloomy sci-fi setting. Like Ender Lilies, the draw of Ender Magnolia is in its unique ability system, which lets you recruit the souls of defeated enemies to fight for you, assigning each one to a controller button. Despite its dour tone, Ender Magnolia is a blast to play, with fantastic boss fights and surprisingly powerful traversal abilities later in the game.

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell is an incredible finale to the Momodora series. Playism

The Momodora series has a cult following among Metroidvania fans for good reason. Illustrated with stunning pixel art, Momodora: Moonlit Farewell is a no-frills Metroidvania that shows a game doesn’t need any particularly surprising twists to be one of the best examples of its genre. Moonlit Farewell combines rock-solid combat and platforming with some incredible bosses, all with customizable difficulty. The previous game in the series, Reverie Under the Moonlight, is also highly recommended, but both are playable entirely on their own.