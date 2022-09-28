Cyberpunk 2077: 13 mind-blowing Edgerunners mods to transform Night City

On the Edge
We have to go back.
Netflix
Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t turn out how most players hoped, but the surprisingly excellent Cyberpunk: Edgerunners may give it a second life. CD Projekt Red added its own Edgerunners update recently, and modders took it upon themselves to complete the transformation.
CD Projekt Red
As always when you’re using mods, back up your save files beforehand in case anything goes wrong. And make sure to check the mod page for any requirements — some of these options need additional mods to work.