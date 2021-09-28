Battlefield 2042 open beta start time, end date, game modes, and how to play

Following a slight release date delay , Battlefield 2042 is getting an open beta very soon. Given the current landscape of the shooter space, Battlefield 2042 has a lot to prove, so what better way to grab its audience than with a beta everyone can try? Here, we’ll dive into everything you need to know about the beta, including its start and end times, the modes you can expect to play, and how to access it.

When is the Battlefield 2042 open beta start date?

As confirmed by publisher Electronic Arts, the Battlefield 2042 beta will go live across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 6 at 3 a.m. Eastern. However, this will only be available to players who pre-order the game, as well as EA Play members. Remember, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers gain access to EA Play at no additional cost. Players can preload the beta starting on October 5.

Then, on October 8 at 3 a.m. Eastern, the beta will become available to all players, regardless of their pre-order status.

When is the Battlefield 2042 open beta end date?

The Battlefield 2042 beta will conclude on October 10 at 3 a.m. Eastern for all players, giving everyone most of the weekend to try it out.

What are the Battlefield 2042 open beta modes?

Wingsuits are a great way to get around the map in Battlefield 2042. Electronic Arts

As part of the beta, you’ll be able to experience the Conquest game mode, featuring massive 128-player battles on the Orbital map. Keep in mind, PS4 and Xbox One users will be limited to 64 players per match.

Conquest features numerous objectives around the map, requiring players to hold them to accumulate points. In addition, you’ll need to make good use of vehicles such as jets and tanks to get around while avoiding weather hazards like tornadoes. Although the beta will only feature Conquest, the full release will incorporate more modes.

The Orbital map is based on a rocket launch site set in Kourou, French Guiana. Expect to see various types of terrain, weather, and locales such as cities and forests. We see a battle in front of a giant rocket in the beta trailer before it blows up. It’s unclear if this will happen every time or if it will change depending on the progression of the match.

In addition to that, you’ll have access to four specialists: Webster Mackay, Maria Falck, Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky, and Wikus “Casper” van Daele, each with their unique abilities. For instance, Mackay is nimble and uses a grappling hook to get around, while Casper is a sniper who specializes in recon.

Battlefield 2042 will not include a single-player campaign, so this beta accurately depicts what you’ll get at launch. With it being multiplayer-only, this beta will be a chance for EA to prove the game can stand on its own without a campaign.