Sony is discontinuing its PlayStation Plus Collection program, a library of PS4’s biggest games for PS5 users who subscribe to PlayStation Plus. Starting May 9, this perk will no longer be available. The list is comprised of iconic games like Bloodborne and God of Wår and Batman: Arkham Knight — which is easily the most underappreciated from the lineup.

Arkham Knight serves as the conclusion of Rocksteady Studios’ Batman trilogy, capping off one of the greatest video game superhero series ever made. While the first two entries — Arkham Asylum and Arkham City — are excellent, Arkham Knight is often forgotten about, and unfairly so. It’s a stunning experience with incredible gameplay and plenty of variety, while paying homage to Batman stories of the past.

Never a Dull Moment

It’s tough to get bored in Arkham: Knight, as there’s an absurd amount of things to do, with lots of gameplay variety throughout. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Arkham Knight expands upon its predecessors in more ways than one, but there’s no better example of this than its gameplay. Many features from the past entries are present in this installment such as the satisfying FreeFlow combat system, as well as Batman’s extensive arsenal of gadgets. But new in Arkham Knight is the Voice Synthesizer, which allows Batman to impersonate enemy voices to trap foes, which is certainly a nice touch.

Another welcome addition is the new Dual Play feature, allowing the player to seamlessly swap between characters during combat. These include Robin, Nightwing, and Catwoman, and each has their own unique abilities and playstyles to keep things fresh.

But of course, the most obvious new feature is the Batmobile, which serves as a powerful tank that can be driven around the city. While this might sound out of place, it’s a fun addition that adds much more variety. Driving the Batmobile makes you feel like a powerhouse, as nearly everything you crash into absolutely crumbles upon contact. While Batmobile segments are arguably overdone, there’s no denying how much fun it is to wreak havoc from inside the cockpit of Batman’s iconic vehicle.

Arkham Knight throws a diverse array of gameplay mechanics at you, keeping this fresh constantly throughout. One moment, you’ll explore the densely packed Gotham City; the next, you’ll engage in an intense street brawl with thugs; after that, a high-speed Batmobile chase; and then a slower-paced investigation using Batman’s detective skills. It feels like the culmination of everything we love about Batman.

Respecting the Legacy

The Christopher Nolan Dark Knight Batman suit is available in Arkham: Knight, along with the Tumbler Batmobile skin. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

The base game itself is rich with content and an almost overwhelming amount to do, but there’s even more available in the form of DLC. The post-launch content is impressive, adding a boatload of new character skins, additional Challenge maps, Batmobile races, and several new story episodes.

One of the coolest additions is the Batgirl: A Matter of Family episode, which sends Barbara Gordon to the Seagate Amusement Park to save hostages from the Joker. It feels very much like a story from the comics or even from Batman: The Animated Series. It preserves the tone of the main game, while sprinkling references to other Batman stories (like the Joker’s “Bat-fake” line used in Batman: Beyond).

Probably the best aspect is the wild lineup of costumes, which are pulled from comics and films. You gain access to costumes and Batmobile skins from the Christoper Nolan film trilogy, the 1989 Tim Burton movie, and even the Adam West series from the 1960s. It truly feels like the team at Rocksteady loves the Batman franchise at large — and what better way to show it than with the Caped Crusader’s best outfits (and Batmobile skins)?

We likely won’t get a Batman game as robust as Arkham Knight for quite some time, as Rocksteady is currently working on Suicide Squad: Kîll the Justice League, which is due out in 2024. For now, make sure you download Batman: Arkham Knight from the PS Plus Collection before it goes away on May 9.