Baldur’s Gate 3 stocks you up with a breadth of mighty weapons and armor as a reward for nobly completing various quests or by shamelessly plundering your foe's (or benefactor’s) inventory. But sometimes players have to get their hands dirty and craft their powerful weapons. One early-game item, the Adamantine Forge, will allow you to do just that — if you can find it.

Where to find the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3

As with most things in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll have to do some sleuthing, looting, and potentially un-aliving NPCs to locate the Adamantine Forge. To simplify your search, the Adamantine Forge is located near the Grymforge in Underdark. When you arrive, a Duergar will tell you about the ancient forge hidden beyond some rubble (X: -569 Y: 252).

After clearing the rubble with explosive magic, you’ll have to traverse deeper into Grymforge by leaping across platforms, crossing bridges, and activating various levers. Whilst making your Indiana Jones-esque trek, be sure to loot skeleton corpses, mine for Mithral Ores, and pick up moulds you find on the ground. They’ll prove particularly useful once you arrive at the Adamantine Forge at the bottom of a staircase.

Pro tip: Levers can be triggered with ranged attacks or Mage Hand.

Be warned: This area has a lot of hidden traps so tread lightly.

Talk about a hot commodity. Larian Studios

How to use the Adamantine Forge

Place a Mithral Ore inside the crucible (the middle pedestal on the platform) Place a mould inside the Mould Chamber (the area by the hearth of the crucible) Pull the Lava Valve (make sure your party is standing on one of the four circle platforms so they don’t get dipped in lava!) Pull the Forge Lever to craft your item Press the button next to the Forge Lever to reset the contraption Repeat until you’ve forged to your heart and inventory’s content

If you’re using the Adamantine Forge for the first time, step 3 will summon Grym, the guardian of the forge. He will fight you and the ensuing battle will be tough unless you adhere to the following tips. Grym will only target the party member who attacked him last. You can exploit this by kiting Grym toward the anvil of the crucible with the targeted party member while another character pulls the forge lever. Yes, you can go full Looney Tunes by bonking Grym with the forge anvil. The attack will dish out 100 damage points to Grym and leave him prone.

Do this enough times while Superheating Grym by turning the floor into lava à la the lava valve and he should go down for the count.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.