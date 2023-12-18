Act I of Baldur’s Gate 3 not only sets the stage for what will be a spectacular strategic role-playing video game that moonlights as a stellar romance simulator, but it also teases players with a treasure trove of hidden loot that’s beckoning to be plundered by the most inquisitive big-brained gamers.

In the Wilderness (i.e., between the Druid Grove and the Goblin Camp) lies the aptly named Blighted Village. Although Blighted Village may appear to be a ransacked townlet unworthy of further investigation, the village has some goodies hidden out of plain sight. And no, I’m not talking about the Bugbear and Ogre bumping uglies in a barn. I’m talking about the secret doorway in Apothecary's cellar ( X:32 Y:379) that’s concealed behind a Scooby Doo-esque bookshelf. Here’s how you can move the bookcase and reap its rewards.

How to move the bookcase in the cellar in Baldur’s Gate 3

What a lovely room. Would be a shame if someone looted it. Larian Studios

While most objects in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be moved by interacting with them and adjusting them accordingly, the bookshelf can only be moved by pulling a lever that’s also hidden within the Apothecary. Luckily, you won’t have to turn the Apothecary upside down to find the lever because it's situated behind a stack of boxes to the left of the bookcase.

Passing the Ornate Mirror’s vibe check

Once you pass through the secret doorway, you’ll enter a cave guarded by some undead baddies. After expiring them, you’ll run into a magic Ornate Mirror on a wooden pedestal. Behind this mirror is the secret room with all those hidden goodies I alluded to earlier. Before you can claim your prize, you’ll have to speak to the mirror and pass its vibe check. Should you fail, the mirror will correctly deem you an intruder and summon more things for you to fight, and no one wants that.

Here are the responses you need to say to the Ornate Mirror:

“Szaas Tam is a foul, wretched creature.”

“I read a doctor’s journal — he used balsam ointment.”

“I’d look for whatever spell will rid me of this worm in my head.”

Prepare to lie your virtual ass off. Larian Studios / Inverse

What goodies lie in store

Congratulations you just gaslit a magic mirror. Here are your rewards:

Be warned: The cage encircling the Necromancy of Thay is booby-trapped so you’ll have to either disarm it or swap the book with another book à la Indiana Jones so you don’t trigger it. Also, be sure not to give the Necromancy of Thayto Gale so he can gobble it up because it may prove advantageous in Act III.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.