Marvel's Avengers, the ambitious superhero adventure from Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics, is nearly here. Ahead of the game's September 4 release on consoles and PC, the developers are giving players a little taste of the game's single-player and multiplayer modes through a series of betas. Depending on your platform, and whether or not you've preordered a copy of the game in advance, you'll be able to access the Avengers beta at different times.

Here's everything you need to know about the Marvel's Avengers beta start times on PS4, Xbox, and PC, so that you don't miss a minute of the over-the-top action with Iron Man, Cap, and Ms. Marvel.

Depending on your platform and if you pre-ordered, start dates for the Marvel's Avengers beta will change. Bear in mind that no matter where you are, start and end times will be relative to your local time zone. If you're a PS4 owner who preordered the game, you're in luck, because you'll have first dibs on the game, starting this weekend.

What time does the Avengers closed beta start on PS4?

PlayStation 4 players who pre-ordered get access to the Marvel's Avengers beta first, from August 7 until August 9. The PS4 closed beta starts at 9 p.m. local time on Friday August 7, and ends at 9 pm local time on Sunday August 9.

Hulk smash! Why does Sony get all the cool perks?! Square Enix

What time does the Avengers closed beta start on Xbox and PC?

Xbox and PC players who pre-ordered get access to the Marvel's Avengers beta the following weekend, August 14-16. Access to the beta will begin at 9 p.m. on the Friday and end at 9 p.m. on the Sunday.

This period is also an open beta for PS4 players who are interested in checking out the game, but haven't preordered an advance copy.

What time does the Avengers open beta start?

All PS4, Xbox, and PC players who haven't pre-ordered a copy of Marvel's Avengers will be able to check out the demo on the weekend of August 21-23. As for previous rounds of the beta, access will begin Friday, August 21 at 9 p.m. in your local time zone. The test period will wrap up on Sunday evening at 9 p.m. local time.

If you're on the fence about Marvel's Avengers, we'd recommend checking out the beta. While it didn't completely knock our socks off, there's a lot to enjoy about this game despite its status as a favorite whipping post among grumpy gamers. We'd have liked to see more distinct personalities between each of the playable characters, but the multiplayer modes are a heck of a lot of fun with friends.