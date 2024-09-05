Astro Bot Is the Triumphant Exclusive the PS5 Desperately Needed

The first time I booted up Astro Bot, I played for seven hours straight, with every single level in the colorful platformer feeling like some exciting new adventure. When I went to bed that night, a thought crossed my mind: “I can’t wait to wake up and play more Astro Bot.” I literally can’t remember the last time I felt that way with a game.

Astro Bot is nothing short of a masterpiece, an ingenious platformer filled with vibrant worlds and ingenious design. It’s a game that oozes creativity, consistently delighting and surprising the player with new mechanics, gameplay twists, smart boss battles, and jaw-dropping set-piece moments. But past that, it’s also a grand celebration of PlayStation and video game history as a whole — the only game that’s been able to rival Super Smash Bros. in that regard. Astro Bot is easily the best game on the PS5 to date and a platformer that can proudly stand shoulder-to-shoulder with anything Mario has done.

What’s Old Is New

Astro Bot’s various worlds have a lot of colorful characters you’ll meet along the way. Sony

Astro Bot is the first full-fledged game for PlayStation’s newest mascot, following in the footsteps of PSVR’s Astro Bot Rescue Mission and the PS5 pack-in game Astro’s Playroom. But unlike those games, Astro Bot is a platformer through and through, the kind where you control the diminutive bot as he jumps across platforms, saves other bots, battles enemies, and solves a variety of puzzles. Astro Bot smartly integrates PlayStation history to build out its world, making it feel like you’re running through a Toy Story-esque world inside your PlayStation that’s come to life — past controllers and hardware serve as spaceships, those iconic button shapes are built into the fabric of the world, and dozens of bots inspired by past games are waiting to be saved, like GoW: Ragnarok’s Kratos or Metal Gear’s Solid Snake.

The story kicks off as Astro is sailing across the cosmos with hundreds of his buddies on their PS5 mothership, just enjoying their quant robot lives. That nirvana is thrown into disarray when a dastardly alien interrupts the party, stealing the mothership’s parts and scattering hundreds of bots across the universe. Now it’s up to Astro Bot to literally put the pieces together.

The simplest way to describe Astro Bot is honestly to compare it to Mario, as it employs a similar kind of “world” structure. There are six themed galaxies you’ll explore, each of which is filled with a handful of main story worlds, hidden extra levels and challenges, a boss battle, and a final world themed after a prominent PlayStation franchise.

Astro Bot packs a ton of variety into its level design, both visually and mechanically. Sony

That overall format is deceptively simple for one of the most creative games I’ve ever played in my entire life — and Astro Bot makes that abundantly clear in just a handful of hours. There are more than 80 levels in Astro Bot, and what’s remarkable to me is that I can’t think of a single one that felt too similar to another or was a disappointment in any way. There are a few different reasons for this, the first of which is that Astro Bot’s core gameplay is as solid as titanium. If you’ve played any other Mario-esque platformer, you know what to expect here, but Team Asobo has really created a game that feels astoundingly satisfying to play, even in the most minute ways. You have absolute control of Astro’s jumps and punches, with smart features like lasers that come out of his feet opening up even more options for gameplay.

It needs to be said that there’s a real emphasis on Astro Bot in not being punishing; there’s absolutely no penalty for losing a life, and the moment you grab a collectible, it’s yours — even if you respawn, you already have it. That might be disappointing to some, but it’s an intentional design choice that works in the game’s favor, as Astro Bot is much more focused on the “experience” and wants players to have pure, unfiltered fun. There are optional challenge levels that open up later on, however, for anyone who might be craving that.

The World Is Your Oyster

Entire levels are built around Astro Bot’s power-ups, but most aren’t just one-off gimmicks. Sony

But where the real brilliance of Astro Bot becomes apparent is in the worlds themselves, which constantly add unique features, gimmicks, and mechanics, but integrally those all build off those core foundations of gameplay. Each and every level in the game feels unique and distinct. In one, you hit switches that change the level between night and day, changing the entire layout at the same time. In another, you shrink into a tiny mouse, seeing things from a whole new perspective and opening up wild new solutions to puzzles. Past that, another level has you growing flowers to make your way up an ascending staircase of giant pots. There are musicals to play through, obstacle courses, giant robots to resurrect, and more. I could go on and on about every unique level, but the wonder of Astro Bot lies in discovery itself.

These are just three examples, but quite literally every level in the game has some kind of unique idea or design. There are some repeats in terms of power-ups that Astro Bot is given, little devices or creatures that give them new moves. For example, the dog power-up lets you charge straight ahead and smash through walls, the clock lets you slow down time, a penguin gives you a quick dash through water, and a monkey holds cymbals that let out a massive shockwave. Even though these power-ups appear across multiple levels, they’re always used in tandem with that level’s unique design, making them feel fresh. That focus on variety also applies to the game’s visuals and aesthetics, with the game painting a huge swath of memorable locations — from ghoulishly haunted mansions to arid desert settlements and vast space stations.

The game’s boss battles smartly build on the core mechanics and power-ups, making for huge set pieces. Sony

That’s a lot to talk about already, but the sense of variety only gets cranked up even more with the final level of each galaxy. In these levels, you play through a world not only inspired by a PlayStation series, but actually built with the mechanics of those series. These are undoubtedly the highlights of the game, and it’s fascinating to see Team Asobo take the gameplay of the iconic series and mesh that with Astro Bot’s formula. For example, in the GoW: Ragnarok world, you get Kratos’ ax, and all the throwing abilities it has in Ragnarok. Meanwhile, the Ape Escape world has you hunting down apes with the net and sensor of that game, legitimately feeling like a level ripped straight out of Ape Escape. It’s genuinely astounding how closely Astro Bot manages to replicate the original games while still adding that unique Astro spin, and it makes me want an entire game of nothing but that.

But that’s not the only way Astro Bot celebrates history, as that idea is also directly tied to the game’s collectibles. In every level, there are a number of bots to rescue and puzzle pieces to find. Puzzle pieces help reveal new features in your base at the crash site, like costumes. Saving bots brings them to your base, but having more bots also lets you solve puzzles around the crash site. But what’s really interesting is that roughly 160 of the game’s 300 bots are themed on past PlayStation games, wearing adorable little costumes. At your base, you can also use coins in a vending machine to unlock items for these themed bots, giving them little motifs that you can interact with.

Finding every bot and motif is an absolute joy in Astro Bot, really digging into PlayStation’s rich history. Sony

What’s amazing is despite how wide-reaching the references are in Astro Bot, this isn’t just a celebration of PlayStation’s first-party stuff but so much of what’s defined gaming for decades. Monster Hunter, Space Channel 5, Wipeout, Legend of Dragoon, Tony Hawk, the list goes on and on. Obviously, there’s no way you can feature everything from across four decades of gaming, but I consistently found myself amazed by the rich variety of references and games featured. Finding these little bots was like taking a walk down memory lane, fondly remembering the hours I sunk into these beloved titles, while providing value for this current experience.

A lot of modern entertainment, including video games, has a real problem with nostalgia bait, playing off people’s memories and trying to capitalize on that, without making anything new or original in the process. That’s why we keep seeing so many remakes and remasters, but Astro Bot doesn’t fall into the same trap. It feels like a celebration, with deep meaningful references that truly understand the quirks of the series it’s featuring. But on top of all those references, there’s a phenomenal game that forges its own identity and boldly does its own thing. That’s the key difference.

A New Icon Is Born

Astro Bot’s best moments take inspiration from some of PlayStation’s biggest games while adding a unique twist. Sony

More than anything, my time with Astro Bot is dominated by one word: surprise. There were moments that had my jaw on the floor, moments I cackled with glee, and even one or two where may have shed a tear. Astro Bot is everything that I love about video games — the potential they have to cause wonder and excitement, self-reflection, and, most importantly, fun.

Platformers have so long followed in the footsteps of Mario, with so many titles trying to emulate what the mustachioed plumber has achieved. Astro Bot’s utterly overflowing creativity and ingenuity make it one of the first platformers that feels like it can stand outside the long shadow cast by Mario. It’s a grand celebration of PlayStation’s legacy and a sign of what its future can become.

All I hope now is that Team Asobo is given quite literally anything it wants to make its next game because I’m already there for it.

10/10

Astro Bot launches on Sept. 6 for PS5. Inverse reviewed the game on PS5.

