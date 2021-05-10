Everything to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids

A major Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC is coming , and it brings Eivor to Ireland to face a druidic cult. There’s quite a bit that longtime Viking explorers may not know about the upcoming DLC, especially if they’ve fallen off from playing the game since its original November 2020 release.

Below, we outline all there is to know about the expansion including its release details, pricing, key features, plot info, and more.

When is the Wrath of the Druids release date?

Wrath of the Druids goes live May 13, 2021 on all platforms. It is included alongside the $39.99 Season Pass or can be purchased separately for $24.99. A precise release timing has yet to be announced by Ubisoft, but the publisher typically makes that info known via the Ubisoft Twitter account in the hours leading up to launch.

Is there a Wrath of the Druids trailer?

There isn’t a bespoke trailer for the Wrath of the Druids expansion yet, although it’s likely one will be made available soon. However, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla post-launch trailer features some footage of the features players can expect from the DLC.

What’s included in Wrath of the Druids?

Here’s a quick rundown at some of the key items that’ll be added to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as part of the DLC:

Ireland : The biggest feature of Wrath of the Druids is that it adds a massive Ireland map to the game. Leaks from Valhalla’s Photo Mote site suggest the map is split into Meath, Connacht, Ulster and Dublin.

: The biggest feature of Wrath of the Druids is that it adds a massive Ireland map to the game. Leaks from Valhalla’s Photo Mote site suggest the map is split into Meath, Connacht, Ulster and Dublin. New activities : Trophy leaks suggest players will be able to collect amber shards and complete Royal Demands while working their way through a large-scale campaign.

: Trophy leaks suggest players will be able to collect amber shards and complete Royal Demands while working their way through a large-scale campaign. Trail of the Morrigan : In Celtic lore, Morrigan is the goddess of death and destiny. She offered favor to warriors and gods alike. While it’s not clear precisely what Trials of the Morigan will be in Wrath of the Druids, they sound like special encounters with high-level foes. Given how much the base game emphasizes skill in combat, it seems Valhalla ’s DLC will take that notion one step further.

: In Celtic lore, Morrigan is the goddess of death and destiny. She offered favor to warriors and gods alike. While it’s not clear precisely what Trials of the Morigan will be in Wrath of the Druids, they sound like special encounters with high-level foes. Given how much the base game emphasizes skill in combat, it seems ’s DLC will take that notion one step further. Weapons and Armor : It appears sickles will be a major feature of this expansion, and players will be able to find a fully complete Dublin Champion armor set by making their way around the map.

What’s the Wrath of the Druids story?

Officially, Ubisoft has described Wrath of the Druids as follows:

“In this new adventure, players will journey to Ireland and unravel the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklore, they’ll need to fight their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings.”

One of these Gaelic Kings is the High King of Ireland, Flann Sinna. As part of the ongoing collaboration between the Irish and Norse over decades, Sinna asks Eivor for help in his war campaign.

Ubisoft

True to franchise form, Wrath of the Druids also features supernatural elements too. Chief among those is a Druidic Cult called the Children of Danu. Screenshots suggest these foes offer many new ways to attack Eivor and might even be linked to werewolves. Along the way, the story will also touch on some of the lore behind St. Patrick as well.