Everything you need to know about the ARK: Survival Evolved Halloween event

ARK: Survival Evolved continues its service-based approach with Fear Evolved 5. Through November 9, players will be collecting Dinosaur Bones, Stolen Headstones, and Pumpkins to craft themed goodies for their characters. And, in an exciting departure from most holiday events, this one offers three entirely unique Wyverns you can tame and keep. Here’s everything you need to know to cheat and legitimately survive your way through Fear Evolved 5.

If at any point you need a visual guide, check out this clip from Raasclark on YouTube. It was hugely helpful in nailing down the essential details of this guide.

A great video guide for ARK Fear Evolved 5

How to get Dinosaur Bones, Stolen Headstones, and Pumpkins in ARK Fear Evolved 5

Fear Evolved 5 features a wide range of skins, chibis, and emotes players can make in a Cooking Pot using Dinosaur Bones, Stolen Headstones, Scarecrows, and Pumpkins. It’s the bones that will be the most valuable resource of the four, and luckily there’s a guaranteed way to get them by killing any skeletal dinos you may encounter across the map. You’ll get a hefty purse of bones for each kill, which makes each battle pretty rewarding.

Scarecrows and Pumpkins are key to the cosmetic grind in ARK Fear Evolved 5. Studio Wildcard

Unfortunately, when it comes to Stolen Headstones, Scarecrows, and Pumpkins, the spawn locations are random and thus can’t be found as easily. As a result, you’ll just have to go exploring and hope for the best to get the resources you need.

Here’s the full list of craftable items in Fear Evolved 5 and their associated recipes. Many of these items can be crafted with around 40 Dinosaur Bones and 10 of the other resources listed above. If you’re struggling to craft an item, you can always try on each item by consulting the cheat list below.

Strawman Costume: 20 Pumpkin, 50 Dinosaur Bones

Skeleton Costume: 10 Stolen Headstones, 35 Dinosaur Bones

Skelly Print Shirt: 10 Stolen Headstones, 35 Dinosaur Bones

Tentacle Print Shirt: 10 Stolen Headstones, 35 Dinosaur Bones

ZombDodo Print Shirt: 10 Stolen Headstones, 35 Dinosaur Bones

Zombie Wyvern Print Shirt: 10 Stolen Headstones, 35 Dinosaur Bones

Araneo Swim Bottom: 10 Stolen Headstones, 35 Dinosaur Bones

Araneo Swim Top: 10 Stolen Headstones, 35 Dinosaur Bones

Headless Costume: 30 Pumpkin, 20 Dinosaur Bones

Hockey Mask: 30 Pumpkin, 20 Dinosaur Bones

Jack-O-Lantern Swim Bottom: 10 Stolen Headstones, 35 Dinosaur Bones

Jack-O-Lantern Swim Top: 10 Stolen Headstones, 35 Dinosaur Bones

Onyc Swim Bottom Skin: 10 Stolen Headstones, 35 Dinosaur Bones

Onyc Swim Top: 10 Stolen Headstones, 35 Dinosaur Bones

Reaper Swim Bottom: 10 Stolen Headstones, 35 Dinosaur Bones

Reaper Swim Top: 10 Stolen Headstones, 35 Dinosaur Bones

Scary Pumpkin Helmet: 30 Pumpkin, 20 Dinosaur Bones

Vampire Dodo Swim Bottom: 10 Stolen Headstones, 35 Dinosaur Bones

Vampire Dodo Swim Top: 10 Stolen Headstones, 35 Dinosaur Bones

Also tied to resources is Dino Candy Corn, which spawns throughout the map and can be used to change the color of your creatures into one of the following variants.

Dino Darker Grey

Dino Light Blue

Dino Dark Yellow

DragonBase1

Light Brown

Light Grey

Dino Light Brown

Dino Dark Brown

DragonFire

Vermillion

ActualBlack

MidnightBlue

MediumAutumn

DarkWarmGray

Orange

DarkLavender

Jade

How to find the DodoRex and DodoWyvern during ARK Fear Evolved 5

Every three days at midnight on the in-game clock, the DodoRex and DodoWyvern appear, marked by a message onscreen. It’s your job to track them down on their respective maps. The DodoRex features a whopping 666,666 health and is surrounded by tameable Zomdodos you can take home at the end of your fight. You’ll also get some themed Chibis for your efforts as well.

Hunting down the elusive DodoRex is key to success in this event. Studio Wildcard

The DodoWyvern functions similarly, except that one is exclusive to the Scorched Earth map and is surrounded by tamable Zombie Wyverns as well. They come in fire, lightning, and poison varieties and can be kept even after Fear Evolved 5 ends.

What are Ghost and Skeletal creatures?

Also of note are the Ghost and Skeletal creatures that spawn across the map during the event. Not only do the Skeletal types drop the Dinosaur Bones required for crafting, but you also get Skeletal or Ghost skins you can apply to your own dinos once you take them down. In other words, you can’t tame these creatures directly, but you can turn one of your existing creatures into a skeleton or ghost if you wish.

ARK Fear Evolved 5 cheats and spawn commands

You can cheat your way to all these spooky goodies if you so desire. Studio Wildcard

If you’d rather not deal with the grind required to collect these skins or fight through the encounters, cheats will always exist to allow you the opportunity to mess with the content in an offline environment.

To open the cheat menu, use the following commands on console or PC:

PC: Tab

PlaySation: L1 + R1 + Square + Triangle

Xbox: LB + RB + X + Y

Next, enter the command “enablecheats” to turn cheats on. This won’t work on most servers, so you’ll likely have to migrate to a single-player server to do it. Once cheats are enabled, here’s the list of possible commands for most major assets found in Fear Evolved 5.

Dinos and creatures

DodoRex: CHEAT GMSUMMON "DODOREX_CHARACTER_BP_C" 100

Zombdodo: CHEAT GMSUMMON "BONE_ZOMBIEDODO_CHARACTER_BP_C" 100

DodoWyvern Boss: CHEAT GMSUMMON "DODOWYVERN_CHARACTER_BP_C" 100

Zombie Fire Wyvern: CHEAT GMSUMMON “WYVERN_CHARACTER_BP_ZOMBIEFIRE_C" 100

Zombie Lightning Wyvern: CHEAT GMSUMMON “WYVERN_CHARACTER_BP_ZOMBIELIGHTNING_C" 100

Zombie Poison Wyvern: CHEAT GMSUMMON “WYVERN_CHARACTER_BP_ZOMBIEPOISON_C" 100

Skeletal Giganotosaurus: CHEAT GMSUMMON "BONE_GIGANT_CHARACTER_BP_C" 100

Skeletal Quetzal: CHEAT GMSUMMON "BONE_QUETZ_CHARACTER_BP_C" 100

Skeletal Jerboa: CHEAT GMSUMMON "BONE_JERBOA_CHARACTER_BP_C" 100

Bone Fire Wyvern: CHEAT GMSUMMON “BONE_MEGAWYVERN_CHARACTER_BP_FIRE_C" 100

Skeletal Bronto: cheat summon Bone_Sauropod_Character_BP_C

Skeletal Stego: CHEAT GMSUMMON "BONE_STEGO_CHARACTER_BP_C" 100

Skeletal Trike: CHEAT GMSUMMON "BONE_TRIKE_CHARACTER_BP_C" 100

Skeletal Raptor: CHEAT GMSUMMON "BONE_MEGARAPTOR_CHARACTER_BP_C" 100

Skeletal Rex: CHEAT GMSUMMON "BONE_MEGAREX_CHARACTER_BP_C" 100

Skeletal Carnotaurus: CHEAT GMSUMMON "BONE_MEGACARNO_CHARACTER_BP_C" 100

Ghost Reaper: CHEAT GMSUMMON "GHOST_XENOMORPH_CHARACTER_BP_MALE_SURFACE_C" 100

Ghost Bulbdog: CHEAT GMSUMMON "GHOST_LANTERNPUG_CHARACTER_BP_C" 100

Ghost Rex: CHEAT GMSUMMON "GHOST_REX_CHARACTER_BP_C" 10

Ghost Basilisk: CHEAT GMSUMMON "GHOST_BASILISK_CHARACTER_BP_C" 100

Ghost Snow Owl: CHEAT GMSUMMON "GHOST_OWL_CHARACTER_BP_C" 100

Ghost Mantis: CHEAT GMSUMMON "GHOST_MANTIS_CHARACTER_BP_C" 100

Ghost Direwolf: CHEAT GMSUMMON "GHOST_DIREWOLF_CHARACTER_BP_C" 100

Chibis

Watching Owl: CHEAT GFI CHIBIDINO_WITCHINGOWL 1 0 0

Ghost Direwolf: CHEAT GFI CHIBIDINO_DIREWOLFGHOST 1 0 0

Ghost Basilisk: CHEAT GFI CHIBIDINO_BASILISKGHOST 1 0 0

Ghost Rex: CHEAT GFI CHIBIDINO_REXGHOST 1 0 0

Ghost Mantis: CHEAT GFI CHIBIDINO_MANTISGHOST 1 0 0

Skeletal Giganotosaurus: CHEAT GFI CHIBIDINO_GIGANT_BONE 1 0 0

Skeletal Quetzal: CHEAT GFI CHIBIDINO_QUETZAL_BONE 1 0 0

Skeletal Jerboa: CHEAT GFI CHIBIDINO_JERBOA_BONE 1 0 0

Skeletal Bronto: CHEAT GFI CHIBIDINO_BRONTO_BONE 1 0 0

Skeletal Stego: CHEAT GFI CHIBIDINO_STEGO_BONE 1 0 0

Skeletal Trike: CHEAT GFI CHIBIDINO_TRIKE_BONE 1 0 0

Skeletal Raptor: CHEAT GFI CHIBIDINO_RAPTOR_BONE 1 0 0

Skeletal Rex: CHEAT GFI CHIBIDINO_REX_BONE 1 0 0

Skeletal Carnotaurus: CHEAT GFI CHIBIDINO_CARNOTAURUS_BONE 1 0 0

Bone Wyvern: CHEAT GFI CHIBIDINO_WYVERN_BONE 1 0 0

Zombie Wyvern: CHEAT GFI CHIBIDINO_WYVERN_ZOMBIE 1 0 0

Items

Pumpkin: CHEAT GFI PUMPKIN 1 0 0

Stolen Headstone: CHEAT GFI HW_GRAVE 1 0 0

Scarecrow: CHEAT GFI SCARECROW 1 0 0

Dinosaur Bone: CHEAT GFI ARKBONE 1 0 0

Dino Candy Corn: CHEAT GFI CANDYCORN 1 0 0

Emotes

Scare: CHEAT GFI UNLOCKEMOTE_FESCARE 1 0 0

Knock: CHEAT GFI UNLOCKEMOTE_FEKNOCK 1 0 0

Zombie: CHEAT GFI UNLOCKEMOTE_ZOMBIE 1 0 0

Dance: CHEAT GFI UNLOCKEMOTE_DANCE 1 0 0

Panic: CHEAT GFI UNLOCKEMOTE_PANIC 1 0 0

Skins